CEMEX USA provides solid foundation for new state-of-the-art office tower in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today it completed a continuous and carefully coordinated concrete mat pour in just under 20 hours, creating the foundation earlier this month for the Texas Tower, a new 47-story state-of-the-art office building that will soon be joining the skyline of Houston, Texas.

More than 220 CEMEX mixer trucks delivered roughly 14,000 cubic yards of ready-mix concrete during a continuous concrete mat pour that began on a Saturday afternoon, then wrapped up the following Sunday morning. Texas Tower, a building developed by Houston-based Hines and its investment partner Ivanhoe Cambridge, is positioned on the former site of the Houston Chronicle building, and it is designed to rise 700 feet from the foundation that is 12 feet thick.

"CEMEX is well-positioned to tackle these types of jobs in Houston with our strong Texas network," said Joel Galassini, CEMEX USA Regional President—Texas and New Mexico Region. "We have more than 20 ready-mix plants around Houston and four rail terminals to supply the necessary materials for large projects. It takes a dedicated team to pull off this type of pour. For Texas Tower, we coordinated the pour out of eight different plants located at five different locations around the city. CEMEX is proud to be building a better future in Houston, and we are grateful to work with Gilbane Building Company and Baker Concrete to make this mat pour a success."

When finished, Texas Tower is expected to provide one million cubic feet of office space and house the global headquarters for Hines. The skyscraper is expected to be complete in late 2021.

