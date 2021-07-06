CEMEX USA recognized by TACA for safety commitment at Texas operations

HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today it has been recognized by the Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association (TACA), earning awards for outstanding safety performance at eight of its operations across the Lone Star State.

Each year, operations from across Texas submit their safety performance records to TACA, and they are reviewed, comparing total employee hours worked and safety incidents based on Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) standards.

"At CEMEX, safety is our top priority, and we encourage our employees to take the extra time to identify and mitigate potential hazards to help ensure the safety of themselves and one another," said Scott Ducoff, CEMEX USA Regional President—Texas Region. "Like TACA, CEMEX has a long commitment to safety, and we are proud of our operations for their exemplary efforts."

The following CEMEX USA operations earned awards:

Aggregates Vehicle Shop Maintenance Plant Facility Maintenance





Division 5A (Over 200,000 hours) Division 4A (31-60 employees) Division 2A (8-15 employees) 1st Place 1st Place 1st Place Balcones Quarry Navigation Truck Shop Navigation Plant Maintenance New Braunfels, TX Houston, TX Houston, TX



Ready Mix



Division 4A (31-60 trucks) Division 2A (8-15 trucks) Division A (1-7 trucks)





1st Place 1st Place 1st Place Navigation Ready Mix Ellington Ready Mix Mt. Belvieu Ready Mix Houston, TX Houston, TX Baytown, TX







2nd Place 2nd Place

Holmes Ready Mix Galveston, Ready Mix

Houston, TX Galveston, TX

The award-winning operations received plaques commemorating their achievements during a ceremony at the TACA 67th Annual Meeting on June 18 in San Antonio, Texas.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

SOURCE CEMEX USA