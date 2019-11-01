CEMEX USA's Clinchfield operations honored by National Mining Association with prestigious Sentinels of Safety Award

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today its Clinchfield Cement Plant and Quarry in Clinchfield, Ga., together earned the prestigious Sentinels of Safety Award, recognized by the National Mining Association (NMA) and federal agencies for their outstanding achievements and ongoing commitment to safety.

CEMEX USA representatives were presented recently with the Sentinels of Safety Award in the Large Quarry category in Washington, D.C. The National Mining Association, the U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), U.S. Department of the Interior's Office Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) honored CEMEX during an awards ceremony recognizing achievements in mine safety, environmental stewardship and technology.

"At CEMEX, safety is our number one priority, and we strive to lead the way in the industry," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "We are proud of our commitment to safety, and our Clinchfield operations serve as a strong example of what we can accomplish."

The NMA's Sentinels of Safety Award recognizes mining operations for recording the most hours in a calendar year without a single long-time injury (LTI). A minimum of 4,000 hours is required for award consideration. Clinchfield Cement Plant and Quarry went all of 2018 without a single LTI, adding up to more than 200,000 work hours.

"Safety is a team effort, and at Clinchfield, our people look out for each other every day," said Clinchfield Cement Plant Manager Alex Guyse. "We are working together to continuously improve safety at our operations at the cement plant and quarry as we pursue excellence."

The NMA's Sentinels of Safety Award program was initiated in 1925 by the Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover, and it remains the most prestigious recognition for mine safety in the United States. This the ninth time since 1980 a CEMEX operation has been recognized by the NMA with a Sentinels of Safety Award.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

SOURCE CEMEX USA

Related Links

https://www.cemex.com

