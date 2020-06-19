CEMI Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ("Chembio" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CEMI). Investors who purchased Chembio securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cemi.

The investigation concerns whether Chembio and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

In April 2020, Chembio's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 antibody test was among the first such tests to be granted Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). Then, on June 17, 2020, pre-market, news outlets reported that the FDA had revoked the EUA for Chembio's DPP antibody test, reportedly citing performance concerns with the test's accuracy, a determination that its "benefits no longer outweigh its risks", and "a higher than expected rate of false results." On this news, Chembio's stock price fell $6.04 per share, or 60.83%, to close at $3.89 per share June 17, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Chembio shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cemi. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

