Cemig's 20-F form filed with SEC and CVM

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG ("Cemig"), a listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, announced today that on April 30, 2021 it filed its 20-F Form for the business year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), in English.

The 2020 20-F Form in English can be accessed and downloaded on the site of the SEC (www.sec.gov), or on the Investor Relations site of Cemig (http://ri.cemig.com.br).

The direct link on the Cemig site is:

http://ri.cemig.com.br/en/informacoes-financeiras/relatorios-sec/

Stockholders may receive a printed copy of the report, free of charge, including the financial statements for the business year ended December 31, 2020, on request via our Investor Relations site:

http://ri.cemig.com.br – under Informações Financeiras – Relatórios SEC.

The version of the 2020 20-F Form translated into Portuguese will be filed with the CVM and also made available on Cemig's Investor Relations website.

For any further information on the 2020 20-F Form, please contact the Investor Relations Department, on +55 31 3506-5024 or by email on [email protected].

