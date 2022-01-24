Cendyn and Pegasus complete merger

In addition to Sullivan's role as the company's CEO, Cendyn appointed Gautam Lulla as Chief Innovation Officer and Joanna Genser as Chief Enterprise Officer.

At the heart of the merger lies Cendyn's Customer Data Platform, Starling, and Pegasus's CRS, which together provide hoteliers access to an unparalleled system of record for guest profiles and rates. Leveraging the alignment of these key data points enables hoteliers to personalize and optimize the guest experience, drive direct bookings, enhance brand loyalty, and boost profitability.

Sullivan said, "The completion of this merger is an exciting moment for Cendyn, and we believe, for the industry. As the hospitality industry recovers from the effects of the pandemic, the combination of Cendyn and Pegasus will help hoteliers achieve their critical digital transformation and automation objectives to keep up with ever-evolving consumer expectations and contain costs," said Tim Sullivan, CEO & President of Cendyn.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is the leading innovative cloud software and services provider for the hospitality industry. Their software solutions drive sales, marketing, and revenue performance for tens of thousands of hotels across the globe with a focus on integrated hotel CRM, hotel sales, and revenue strategy technology platforms. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers a complete set of software services for the industry, aligning marketing, sales, and revenue teams to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their business units. With office headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, USA, and offices around the globe in Germany, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan, Cendyn proudly serves customers in 143 countries. Their software solutions deliver billions of data-driven, personalized communications on behalf of their customers every year. For more information on Cendyn, visit cendyn.com.

About Pegasus

Pegasus combines high-tech innovation with high-touch service to give hoteliers more control over their revenue and distribution strategy than ever before. Following their merger with Travel Tripper, Pegasus enables hoteliers to better connect with their guests through an innovative and flexible platform of Reservations, E-commerce, Global Sales, and Business Intelligence solutions that help hotels drive demand and increase revenue and profitability, including the Pegasus CRS, named Best CRS 2020 by Hotel Tech Report. With more than 30 years of experience in global distribution, Pegasus serves hotels across 120 countries from eight offices worldwide in New York, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.pegs.com.

SOURCE Cendyn