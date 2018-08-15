Cenero Celebrates 20th Anniversary

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenero, a leader in audio video, unified communications and IT solutions, today announced it is celebrating its 20th anniversary in business.

"I am proud of the extraordinary growth Cenero has experienced over the past 20 years," said Chris Henry, CEO of Cenero. "Our company has grown from a small start up to a leader in the industry. Cenero is committed to providing superior AV solutions that empower communications and it is because of this strong commitment that our company has enjoyed consistent 30% year-over-year revenue growth since we were founded in 1999."

Cenero has been recognized as a fastest-growing company by Inc. 5000 and Commercial Integrator and was ranked number 20 on the list of top systems integrators in the U.S. by Systems Contractor News. "At Cenero, we are different by design," continued Henry. "While we create and integrate intelligent collaborative solutions, we also provide comprehensive managed services to support the AV technology. It is our suite of managed services that has allowed us to remain successful, expand to new offices and support clients on a global basis."

Cenero's suite of managed services, Constant Connect, is the only managed service that can remotely monitor, test and repair all meeting room technology. This provides clients with peace of mind that all critical spaces will be fully functional at all times. Not only does Constant Connect provide proactive support, but it also includes 24-hour on-demand support during meetings, on-site support and detailed analytics on room usage and user trends to help companies make more informed business decisions.

"It's the ability to provide useful data on how people are interacting with the technology that our clients really see as valuable," said Rob Gilfillan, President of Cenero. "We endeavor to think differently to how we approach our partnerships with clients, first understanding how they use technology to connect and collaborate and then developing tools that will improve the way people interact and communicate. We focus not just on technology, but the entire meeting lifecycle with an overall goal of creating extraordinary meeting and collaborative experiences."

Cenero was founded in March 1999 and was originally named ConnectSound. Although the company's initial goal was to be a software solutions provider to AV integrators, the start-up team led by Chris Henry and Rob Gilfillan soon decided to switch focus and become their target customer. They could utilize the software they designed to standardize processes and create more efficient and accurate designs, creating a unique approach that would stand out in the fragmented and unorganized landscape of AV integrators. The company was rebranded as Cenero and their unique perspective remains one of the main reasons why they are now a leading industry influencer.

"The real reason behind our success is the amazing team at Cenero, everyone is truly dedicated to providing exceptional AV solutions to our clients," said Henry. "Our employees exemplify our Core Values and it is because of their passion, motivation, integrity and expertise that we are able to celebrate this 20 year milestone."

About Cenero

Cenero is a service focused audio visual, unified communications and IT solutions provider. With extensive knowledge of the most advanced collaboration and audio visual technologies, the company's goal is to deliver programs that improve communication and drive efficiency throughout an organization. Cenero provides systems design and installation, managed services, cloud-based video solutions and event services.

