CenExel Clinical Research Acquires CITrials

This strategic acquisition allows CenExel to augment its core strength in psychiatric and neurological research and provides further integration opportunities with Anaheim Clinical Trials (ACT), another Center of Excellence site in southern California.

The CenExel Centers of Excellence network now encompasses eight of the most experienced clinical research facilities in the country, with special emphases in Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines, Ethnic-bridging, and Sleep studies. Each of the CenExel research units have outstanding records of assisting pharmaceutical sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conducting Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care.

Debra Hoffmeyer, founder and CEO of CITrials, is certified in clinical research and is a member of the Society for Clinical Research, the CNS Summit, National Clinical Drug Evaluation Unit (NCDEU), the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), and the Association of Clinical Research Professionals. The board-certified principal investigators at CITrials are affiliated with leading universities and hospitals in southern California, adding decades of clinical practice and more than 100 years of combined clinical research experience to the CenExel network.

"At CITrials, we are proud of the level of patient engagement in our studies, as well as our consistent ability to deliver accurate, timely results for our study partners," said Debra Hoffmeyer. "Our mission and performance are ideal complements to the CenExel operating culture, and we see this as an important means of serving our clients with more single- and multi-site studies."

"We are very pleased to have CITrials join our group of Centers of Excellence," said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. "This addition expands our capacity in CNS research and will provide our customers with faster enrollment and quality results. CITrials and CenExel share a common passion to infuse consistent methodology, training, and data quality metrics in our studies. We will also take advantage of consistent and uniform processes in study start-up, contracting, and regulatory documents, all using a common technology platform."

Kevin Quinn, VP of CenExel Business Development and Integration, noted, "This acquisition continues our drive toward establishing CenExel as the preferred, full-service clinical research site network for sponsors and clinical research organizations."

CenExel Clinical Research, Inc. was formed in 2018, and since its formation, CenExel has energetically pursued organic growth as well as the acquisition of other state-of-the-art research centers around the U.S.

The mission of CenExel is to work with trial sponsors and contract research organizations to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies which may advance patient care.

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research ( www.CenexelResearch.com ) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

