CenExel Clinical Research Acquires Research Centers of America

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel Clinical Research, Inc., ("CenExel") announces the acquisition of Research Centers of America ("RCA") in Hollywood, FL, expanding their Centers of Excellence network to five of the most experienced clinical research sites in the country. Each of the CenExel research units have distinguished records of both assisting with protocol development and conducting Phase I-IV trials to help pharmaceutical sponsors develop new therapeutics to improve patient care.

RCA's investigators and staff have conducted over 1,000 inpatient and outpatient clinical trials, ranging from pediatric to geriatric populations, with an emphasis on Phase I-III mental health and CNS disorders, substance use disorders, and sleep studies. RCA partners with the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center for psychiatric inpatient and outpatient trials.

Another unique strength of RCA is vaccine development across a broad array of infectious and biodefense indications, including seasonal and pandemic influenza, ZIKA, Ebola, HIV, Cholera, Smallpox, Staphylococcus-aureus, C. difficile, Typhoid, and Botulism, among others. The Company's on-site peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) isolation lab is certified by the Duke University Proficiency Program and earned the distinction of "Best Clinical Trial Site" at the World Vaccine Congress 2018.

With the addition of RCA, CenExel now operates facilities in Florida, California, Georgia, Maryland, and Utah, supported by some of the most accomplished and respected principal investigators and clinical research opinion leaders in the world.

Peter Ventre, MD, founder and principal investigator of RCA, is board certified in psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Ventre also owns Ventre Medical Associates (VMA), one of Broward County's largest group practices. VMA is currently contracted with Broward Health to provide all psychiatric services for two of their largest hospitals. Dr. Ventre serves as Chief of Psychiatry at Broward Health Medical Center.

Howard Schwartz, MD, RCA's Chief Medical Officer, serves as a principal investigator on vaccine and Phase I trials and as a sub-investigator on a broad range of studies in other indications. Dr. Schwartz has practiced medicine for over 30 years and is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. Focused on making RCA the premier research site in South Florida, he has lectured and published extensively on many of the clinical trials in which he has participated. Additionally, he has served as an industry consultant and on numerous Data Safety Management Boards.

"We are thrilled to add Research Centers of America to the stellar network of CenExel sites," said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. "This acquisition continues the aggressive momentum of CenExel as a leading full-service clinical research site network. RCA'S expertise in CNS disorders and vaccine research extends our ability to offer the finest quality clinical research, investigators, and staff to study sponsors to deliver their clinical research objectives. We are particularly enthusiastic about the stability and leadership that Dr. Ventre and Dr. Schwartz bring to RCA and their commitment to continued growth of RCA and CenExel over the next several years."

Kevin Quinn, VP of CenExel Business Development and Integration, said, "We are especially proud of the wholly-owned and operated inpatient facilities and the Phase I research expertise in mental health disorders at RCA, as well as the substantial ongoing expansion of their facilities."

"Joining the CenExel Centers of Excellence network is a significant and timely step for us," said Dr. Peter Ventre. "We see this as an avenue to increasing single- and multi-site studies for RCA, while allowing us to focus on our strength—changing patients' lives through new pharmaceutical therapies."

"The integration of Research Centers of America creates a strategic growth advantage for CenExel," said David Blume, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Edgemont Partners. "RCA enhances CenExel's vaccine development and inpatient psychiatric research capabilities, while the CenExel network will provide extensive resources, including standardized training and data quality, and clinical trial opinion leaders to expand RCA's therapeutic breadth, range of services, and overall study volume." Edgemont Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to RCA in the transaction.

CenExel Clinical Research, Inc. was formed in 2018, and since its formation, CenExel has aggressively pursued organic growth as well as the acquisition of other state-of-the-art research centers around the U.S.

The mission of CenExel is to work with trial sponsors and contract research organizations to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies which may advance patient care.

