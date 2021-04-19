CenExel Psychiatric Research Expert Presents Data at Schizophrenia International Research Society

SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert E. Litman, MD, Founder and Medical Director at CBH Health (Gaithersburg, MD), a CenExel Clinical Research Center of Excellence, will discuss data from a poster presentation entitled, "Stress and Coping with the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Survey of Psychiatric Patients at Clinical Trial Sites" during the 2021 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS), to be held April 17- 21, 2021 as a virtual conference.

The poster will be displayed in Session 3 (from 8:00 – 9:00 AM EDT) and in Session 4 (12:15 – 1:15 PM EDT) on Monday, April 19, 2021. These will be interactive sessions where virtual attendees can meet with Dr. Litman to discuss the survey methodology and results.

The presentation will cover disruptive aspects of the pandemic on psychiatric study populations and report on data analyzed from a survey of 94 trial patients diagnosed with either bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, or schizophrenia. The multi-site survey was conducted between June and September 2020 at three CenExel research facilities: CBH Health, Research Centers of America (Hollywood, FL), and Atlanta Center for Medical Research (Atlanta, GA).

"Despite elevated levels of COVID-19 related stress in patients with serious mental illness, we found that these patients were able to safely and productively participate in clinical trials," said Dr. Litman. "The staff and procedures at the research site can play an instrumental role in helping these study participants cope with their psychological stress."

"Throughout the pandemic, CenExel has continued to enroll thousands of patients and conduct more than 100 clinical trials in nearly two dozen therapeutic areas," said Tom Wardle, CEO of CenExel Clinical Research. "We believe the findings from this psychiatric patient survey will be instructive to other research sites and may benefit pharmaceutical trial sponsors during this very challenging time."

