Cengage Delivers More Value to Cengage Unlimited Subscribers with Evernote Partnership

BOSTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, an education and technology company, and Evernote, the leading note-taking app, today announced an agreement to provide all Cengage Unlimited subscribers with six months of free access to Evernote Premium, a nearly $50 value. More than just affordable access to course materials, Cengage Unlimited is quickly becoming a destination for all types of learning content and services that are integral to students' success.

"By partnering with Evernote, we're delivering greater value to Cengage Unlimited subscribers and providing seamless access to the tools students already use to enhance their learning experience," said Judah Karkowsky, Senior Vice President of Corporate & Business Development, Cengage. "We've quickly reached one million subscriptions sold for Cengage Unlimited because college students are hungry for alternatives that deliver greater value for their money than the traditional textbook model. We're excited to expand on that value with Evernote."

Cengage Unlimited is the industry's first-of-its-kind subscription for college textbooks and course materials, offering access to more than 22,000 products, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides. Students pay one price for Cengage Unlimited—no matter how many materials they use. Subscriptions cost $119.99 a semester ($179.99 a year) and are available directly from Cengage , online or at campus and off-campus bookstores.

Cengage Unlimited significantly reduces the cost of course materials, and students have already saved $60 million this academic year with the subscription.

In addition to unlimited access to textbooks and course materials, Cengage Unlimited subscribers get free access to offerings from Kaplan, Quizlet, Chegg, and now Evernote. Combined, these services provide an additional $200+ in value for each student, nearly doubling the value of a semester subscription.

Evernote helps students focus on what matters most by giving them access to their information when and where they need it. Whether typing notes or capturing whiteboards, adding to-do's or saving files, Evernote makes all content instantly searchable. With Evernote Premium, students have a single place where information can be clearly captured, automatically organized, and easily shared with fellow classmates, anytime and anywhere.

"Together with Cengage, we are hoping to provide note-taking and productivity solutions to students and teachers around the country. Cengage has been an invaluable partner as Evernote grows its education ecosystem and contribute to students' ongoing success," said Craig Klemp, Senior Director of Partnerships at Evernote. "We already have millions of students and teachers around the world who love Evernote and, with this new partnership, we hope to grow this number and have an even greater impact in the classroom."

For more information on Cengage Unlimited and the features, benefits and savings a subscription provides, please visit www.cengage.com/unlimited .

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Evernote

Evernote Corporation develops products and services that help people to focus on what matters most in a world of increasing information. Evernote provides products where information can be easily captured, automatically organized, and accessed anywhere, any time. The company has changed the way people remember everything, turn ideas into action, and work together. 225 million people around the world use Evernote in 25+ languages. Evernote is an independent, privately held global company headquartered in Redwood City, California.

