Cengage Named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2019

More than 830,000 companies are represented on Glassdoor. Among large companies recognized in the U.S., Cengage ranked 41 st with an overall company rating of 4.3. Cengage is the number one education company on the list and among the top three headquartered in Boston. In June, Michael Hansen, CEO of Cengage, was named a Glassdoor Top CEO receiving a 96% approval rating.

"I am delighted that Cengage has been recognized by Glassdoor as a great place to work. This honor is a testament to our strong culture, which empowered us to upend a 100-year-old business model and disrupt our entire industry. Yet even as our company has evolved from a traditional print publisher to an education and technology company, our core mission and values have endured. I am thankful for the great team at Cengage who works every day to make a positive impact on millions of students' lives," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage.

"In today's tight labor market, job seekers are in the driver's seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job. To help people find the best jobs and the best companies, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognize employers at the top of their game," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor Chief Economist. "For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance. Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage."

Cengage is the largest U.S.-based provider of teaching and learning materials serving all levels of education – K20 through adult learning. The company's 5,000 employees live in and contribute to local communities across the U.S. and around the globe.

The company recently launched Cengage Unlimited, the first all-access subscription for digital textbooks. Cengage Unlimited offers complete access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides. The subscription significantly reduces the cost of course materials, increasing access to quality learning for many students. With more than 500,000 students subscribing in the fall semester alone, college students are expected to save $60 million this academic year with Cengage Unlimited.

With approximately 150 job openings in the U.S., Cengage is looking to grow its team. The company offers competitive and meaningful benefits to align with its culture, including robust learning and development opportunities, 12 weeks of paid parental leave for new mothers and new fathers, wellness programs and matching gifts and volunteer opportunities that allow employees to support the communities where they live and work. Learn more about current job opportunities here: https://www.cengage.com/careers.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2017 and October 21, 2018. For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.

