Cengage Offers College Students Free Access to Career Resources with Cengage Unlimited Subscription

In the same survey, employers said "uniquely human" or soft skills – listening, attention to detail effective communication, critical thinking and interpersonal skills – are among the top skills they look for, but they have a hard time finding the right candidates.

Recognizing the need for more career assistance and soft skills development to aid the transition from college to career, Cengage has added a free Career Center for subscribers of Cengage Unlimited, the first all-access subscription for higher education course materials. The Career Center allows students to explore careers, assess their skills, build resumes and access career-readiness support, including in-demand soft skills training.

"The primary reason most students go to college is to get a job," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "If we want to help students reach that goal, we must offer affordable access to quality learning materials that help them build the required skill set to bridge the gap from college to the workforce."

The Career Center allows students to explore career paths available to them and discover important job facts, such as salary, growth trends and the skill sets employers are looking for. Students can also access career-readiness tutorials – 10-minute, self-paced modules – to brush up on the top employer requested soft skills and to get advice and practical tips on the job search and interview process. Resume and portfolio-building tools are also available.

Cengage Unlimited offers complete access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides. Students pay one price – $119.99 a semester ($179.99 a year) —no matter how many materials they use. More than 500,000 U.S. college students have already subscribed to Cengage Unlimited since it became available in August 2018. Students are expected to save $60 million in the 2018-19 academic year.

