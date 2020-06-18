Cengage Wins Customer Relationship Management Institute's "Top Customer Support" Award for Third Consecutive Year

"We're honored to again receive this award as it underscores our customer-first mentality and ensuring that students and instructors get all the help the need to succeed," said Jason Chin, SVP Service Experience, Cengage. "Our talented customer support team goes above and beyond every day, and their incredible work ethic was on full display this past spring when COVID-19 closed campuses across the U.S. Virtually overnight, they quickly helped faculty move more than 40,000 courses online and provided students with free access to our course materials and technology. These are services we always provide, but are ever-more important in the current, uncertain environment."

CRMI methodology measures customer satisfaction with services on a five-point scale in categories including technical support, field service, customer service, account management and professional services. More than 1,000 companies were invited to participate in the audit. Cengage was one of only 39 award recipients who achieved a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0. Cengage received a rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 (an equivalent of a 93.7% customer satisfaction rating).

Cengage Support Service's award-winning team can be reached 24/7 via chat support, powered by Anna, an AI chatbot. Customers can also always connect to an expert or live agent.

For more information on awards and this year's winners, visit https://www.crmirewards.com/

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jessica Kravet, Cengage

857.329.5416, [email protected]

SOURCE Cengage

Related Links

http://www.cengage.com

