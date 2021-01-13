Cenntro Automotive Unveils Class 4 All-Electric Commercial Vehicle

The CityPorter was purpose-built to support last-mile delivery needs with its generous payload and 636 square feet of cargo capacity. Cenntro anticipates showcasing the CityPorter to US fleets in the second half of 2021 and is currently looking at opportunities to engage in demo programs for US and EU fleets.

"We are confident that we can ramp our production as we move through 2021 and introduce the CityPorter to US and European markets, delivering the quality and performance that top tier fleets demand," said Peter Wang, Chairman, and CEO.

The CityPorter will be equipped with Cenntro's state-of-the-art telematics. Cenntro's Smart platform drives powerful two-way data exchange and offers fleet management advanced integration with other business applications optimizing route planning, reducing downtime, and delivering true big data management.

To support the launch of the CityPorter, Cenntro plans to expand its infrastructure in both the US and Europe and intends to work directly with fleets and sustain its operations with a complementary network of truck dealers and distributors.

In line with the announcement, Cenntro's stated its plans to re-establish Manufacturing sites in the US and Europe in late 2021. Also, Cenntro will open an Engineering and Innovation Center in New Jersey in the second quarter of 2021. "We intend to move closer to our customers as we expand our products portfolio," continued Peter Wang,

About The CityPorter

The CityPorter is purpose-built to bring to market a class-leading, all-electric Class 4 vehicle that won't sacrifice productivity. With a payload capacity of 5,700 pounds and a robust cargo volume, the CityPorter can meet the diverse and demanding needs of last-mile delivery.

220 miles on Single Charge High Strength Chassis and Cab Low Cost of Ownership Zero Emissions

For additional information contact Cenntro sales at [email protected].

About Cenntro Automotive

Cenntro Automotive is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of all-electric, urban delivery vehicles, offering our customers a full range of product lines to support smarter, sustainable, productive solutions to meet their business needs. Cenntro's product portfolio ranges from last-mile delivery to urban logistics, city service to sustainable farming, and grounds care. Cenntro vehicles have achieved over one million miles driven with over 2,800 vehicles sold.

Cenntro is dedicated to bringing all-electric solutions to the commercial market and is driven to deliver innovative, reliable commercial transportation technologies. Established in 2014, Cenntro's all-electric vehicles bring innovation to traditional urban delivery, ensuring that our customers' operations are always running, optimized, and coordinated through all sustainability stages. Reflecting today's market demands, Cenntro's vehicles maximize cargo volume and payload without sacrificing range.

