Censeo Consulting Group Recognized as a 2019 Top Consulting Firm by Ivy Exec

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Censeo Consulting Group has been recognized as the 7th best boutique consulting firm by Ivy Exec's 2019 Top Consulting Firm awards. In addition, Censeo Consulting Group was ranked in the top 10 across 5 categories, including:

#7 Overall in the Boutique Firms category

#4 in the Prestige category for both Large & Boutique

#5 in the Compensation category for both Large & Boutique

#6 in the Culture category for both Large & Boutique

#8 in the Work/Life Balance category for both Large & Boutique

#7 in the Leadership category for both Large & Boutique

"'The Top Consulting Firm' recognition signifies the effort that we put forth each day to make Censeo a great workplace for our staff, by creating a challenging and fun environment to learn and grow," said Derrick Moreira, President of Censeo Consulting Group. "It takes exceptional people to deliver exceptional results, and Censeo's commitment to flexibility, work-life balance, and creating a collaborative environment encourages our people to take initiative. The recognition also validates to our clients and partners that we are highly attentive to the needs of our team members and to doing business in a way that generates a positive impact for everyone."

Ivy Exec's 2019 Top Consulting Firms Award recognizes the top-ranking consulting firms based on employee satisfaction surveys from thousands of consultations covering 156 consulting firms.

Censeo Consulting Group also received the Ivy Exec "Top Consulting Firms" award in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

About Censeo Consulting Group

Censeo Consulting Group (www.censeoconsulting.com) is a Washington, D.C.-based strategy and operations consulting firm helping public sector leaders to drive sustained operational excellence to enable improved mission outcomes. Censeo's proven approach and tools, used by dozens of clients including nearly every Federal government agency, across hundreds of engagements, have delivered 5-15X ROI to clients to date.

About Ivy Exec

Ivy Exec ( www.ivyexec.com ) is the first online career community created exclusively for top tier professionals conducting an executive job search. Ivy Exec helps highly qualified professionals find exclusive $100K jobs, MBA jobs, consulting jobs and jobs in finance, with leading companies.

