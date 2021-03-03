Censia Awarded ISO 27001 Certification, Launches Developer Resources Site

Censia, a leading SaaS provider of Talent Intelligence, announced it has been awarded the ISO 27001:13 certification. Tweet this

"As an API-first platform, data privacy and security are of the utmost importance to us and our enterprise clients," said Burges Karkaria, CTO at Censia. "Becoming an ISO 27001:2013-certified enterprise technology provider is further proof of that commitment, and developers can have full confidence in our ability to provide a secure experience when leveraging our Talent Intelligence Platform."

The company's newly launched resources site for developers expands the ways in which users can access the platform beyond its integration ecosystem and robust front end, setting a new standard for human capital management by delivering its data-driven talent insights as a completely headless solution.

To learn more about Censia's Development Resources and data security, visit censia.com.

About Censia

Censia Talent Intelligence™ is a comprehensive data platform that leverages advanced system intelligence powering and machine learning to provide continuous, extensive and actionable insights across the entire talent management lifecycle. Leading enterprises like the American Heart Association, Tapestry, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, Gerdau and many more have chosen Censia to help them find, develop and retain a high quality, diverse workforce and forecast future talent needs to scale quickly, enable innovation and improve operational excellence for a fraction of the time and cost it takes today.

SOURCE Censia

Related Links

http://www.censia.com

