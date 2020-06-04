Censia Talent Intelligence Platform™ Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® App Center

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia, a leading provider of talent intelligence for the modern talent acquisition world, announced today that its ™ is now an SAP-Endorsed App, available for online purchase on SAP®App Center . SAP Endorsed Apps are a new Platinum category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem and enable SAP customers to become best-run, intelligent enterprises.

"We are delighted that Censia is now an SAP Platinum Partner as an SAP-Endorsed App," said Joanna Riley, CEO at Censia. "Our partnership enables SAP global customers to easily add AI-powered talent intelligence to their ATS and recruiting workflows to drive critical efficiencies and consolidate spending. In an age where recruiting the right talent has unprecedented importance, Censia is committed to helping companies quickly adopt leading-edge AI recruiting technologies so that they can keep their competitive edge by instantly identifying and hiring the best talent."

SAP Endorsed Apps are Premium Certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and due diligence that meets stringent requirements in a customer environment. SAP SuccessFactors customers can now enhance their Recruiting Suite or other ATS capabilities by seamlessly integrating Censia's artificial intelligence talent technology to instantly source and screen the best active and passive talent, as well as discover hidden talent inside their organizations.

Through the Censia and SAP partnership, customers can now reduce manual recruiting tasks by up to 90% and instantly discover the talent most likely to succeed in a role. Censia's Talent Intelligence can find, evaluate, and rank talent inside and outside the company, in a matter of seconds, and delivers all talent in a single pipeline directly inside the customer's ATS. By using Censia, SAP customers can access the best state-of-the-art recruiting capabilities directly within SAP SuccessFactors.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, Senior Vice President, Partner Solution Success at SAP. "We applaud Censia on achieving endorsed app status for its Talent Intelligence Platform. Partners like Censia are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide innovations to our customers – quickly, easily, and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP."

The Censia Talent Intelligence solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner solutions. SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling the digital transformation of their business.

About Censia

Censia Talent Intelligence Platform™ is a recruiting solution that harnesses the power of AI to help enterprises scale faster and hire better people that stay longer, for a fraction of the time and cost it takes today.

Censia Talent Intelligence Platform™ and other Censia products and services mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks of Censia in the United States and other countries.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit https://www.censia.com/ utm_medium=media+partner&utm_source=prnewswire

Follow Censia

Twitter: @censia_ai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/censiaai/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Censia.Intelligence/

SOURCE Censia

Related Links

https://www.censia.com

