Censia Talent Intelligence Platform Now Live on SAP® App Center

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia , a leading provider of talent intelligence for the modern talent acquisition world, today announced its Talent Intelligence Platform is now available for purchase on SAP® App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The Talent Intelligence Platform integrates with SAP ® SuccessFactors® Recruiting to help global organizations transform the way they recruit talent. The announcement was made at SuccessConnect® , the annual conference for SAP SuccessFactors customers being held September 16 – 18, 2019 in Las Vegas.

"The integration of Censia's platform with SAP SuccessFactors is a game-changing differentiator in the Human Capital Management market," said Joanna Riley, CEO, and Co-Founder of Censia. "Our collaboration allows us to deliver talent intelligence to predictively match global talent data and predict the best hires for global enterprises. It also represents an opportunity to expand Censia's footprint by enabling businesses worldwide to instantly identify and hire the best talent for every role in their organization."

The Censia Talent Intelligence Platform integrates and complements the functionality provided by SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting with predictive capabilities that accelerate HR's ability to attract and retain qualified talent. Censia transforms the recruiter and candidate experience by offering better data-driven people decisions around who to hire and promote, as well as providing other human capital insights.

"We are excited to offer Censia's Talent Intelligence Platform to help our customers across every industry and geography, cut significant time to hire, and streamline talent acquisition efforts so they can focus on more strategic business objectives," said Greg Tomb, President, SAP SuccessFactors. "It's a solution that will help SAP's global customers make the shift from manual search to predictive talent matching in order to deliver a superior recruiting experience."

Riley will join the mainstage keynote discussion, "The New Battleground: Employee Experience Fueling HR Innovation," with Greg Tomb, President, SAP SuccessFactors, on September 18 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

For a preview of how top talent can be identified, matched and ranked for the most critical jobs inside SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, conference attendees can stop by "My Candidate Experience" on September 17 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. PT, and September 18 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. PT. Attendees can also join the Censia Showcase at "Power Pitch Demo" theater sessions today at 3:00 p.m. PT and September 18 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

"We had been searching for a tool to help our Talent Acquisition Team find quality candidates in less time, and that's why we chose to work with Censia," said Lorie Bryce, Talent Acquisition and Management Leader of Gerdau Long Steel North America. "The ideal candidate model is what sold us. Finding quality people within minutes versus sorting through resumes for hours is a game-changer. Censia's Talent Intelligence Platform was a great addition to our Talent Acquisition strategy!"

About Censia

Censia exists to help companies discover top talent and reduce human bias in talent search. The Censia Talent Intelligence Platform shifts sourcing from manual search to predictive matching by blending AI and machine-learning with human ingenuity. The market-leading solution transforms the way companies make talent decisions and turns recruiting into a powerhouse for business transformation. It's time to arm talent professionals with unbiased ways to hire better people faster. For more information, visit www.censia.com .

