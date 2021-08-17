Censys Wins Startup Weekly's 2021 Diverse & Inclusive Employer Award

Censys believes that building a diverse and inclusive workforce must start with leadership. Tweet this

This year's awards attracted many applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on a combination of employee survey results, proprietary fact sheets, online and offline reviews, and industry recognition.

"While our work around diversity and inclusion will never be done, I am very proud of the countless initiatives and efforts that the executive team has supported to be able to foster a diverse workforce and inclusive workplace," said Jasmine Burns, Vice President of People. "We truly enable an environment where employees can bring their authentic selves to work every day and are committed to increasing representation and equitable people practices over time, and that is the ultimate goal."

"This year's award recipients have demonstrated what it takes to truly embrace workplace diversity across all aspects of their businesses. All the award recipients have placed utmost emphasis on human capital. The judging panel commend all the awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

About Censys

Censys, Inc .™ is the leading provider of continuous attack surface management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like FireEye, Google, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and over 10% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Internet-wide continuous visibility platform to discover and prevent cybersecurity threats. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity.To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter .

About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial distinction.



