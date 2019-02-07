Centage Brings Intelligent Planning to the Modern Office of Finance

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation ( www.centage.com ), a leading provider of Cloud financial software that transforms how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report with its innovative Maestro Suite, announced today a new focus on evolving its software and services to support its Intelligent Planning initiative.

Intelligent Planning leverages leading technology developments, and Centage's proven automation capabilities to effectively collect, integrate, analyze, share and draw useful insights from current and forward-looking financial information. As a result, business leaders are empowered to make better, more confident decisions.

Intelligent Planning is a direct result of market demand for solutions that help finance teams and executives streamline the decision-making process, grounding it in accurate, up-to-date data that their organizations can use for goal setting and results tracking. The recently completed $8.5M series C funding round, led by TVC Capital, demonstrates the incredible value in the need for solutions that Centage is uniquely qualified to meet.

"We've set a new standard of automation, integration and usability for FP&A technologies. The Maestro Suite is purpose-built to facilitate effective collaboration, ensure complete accuracy and easily guide users to meet and exceed their organization-wide goals. With this level of sophistication, we don't think the process can be termed simply budgeting, or even planning. For this reason, we believe that we have entered a new era, one that can best be described as Intelligent Planning," said John Murdock, CEO of Centage.

Additionally, Centage will roll out a new website, continue to provide new assets for financial and business planners, and offer a new outlook on how the office of finance is modernizing to become a "front office" decision maker.

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Maestro Suite is a cloud-based planning and analytics platform that delivers year-round financial intelligence for modern finance leaders. Intelligent Planning transforms how companies' budget, forecast and report performance, and empowers leaders across the organization to make smarter, data-driven decisions. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization's financial health, Centage helps clients react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks, and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com , follow on Twitter , or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

