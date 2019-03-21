Centage Continues its Community Outreach Initiative with Commitment to Habitat for Humanity

NATICK, Mass., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage Corporation ( www.centage.com ), a leading provider of cloud financial software that transforms how businesses budget, forecast, analyze and report with its innovative Maestro Suite, is continuing its culture of giving back to the community with a monthly volunteer commitment to Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Ashland, MA.

Habitat for Humanity® is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities in every US state and 70 countries worldwide. Habitat ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations that accept donations and sell home improvement items to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Proceeds are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter in communities around the world.

Beginning in March, and continuing through June of this year, Centage will be providing teams of 10 volunteers every month to staff the Ashland ReStore. Centage volunteers will assist in various tasks within the store, including customer service, cleaning, testing, and pricing donations.

The ReStore initiative is part of Centage's focus on community outreach. The program, dubbed "Maestros Making a Difference," began last year with Thanksgiving food and toy drives for the Pathways Family Shelter and volunteering at A Place to Turn food pantry in Natick.

"We are passionate about giving back to the community that has given so much to us," said John Murdock, CEO of Centage. "It is so important to do what we can to help underserved communities, showing them the dignity and respect they deserve. Our team has stepped up to this initiative with enthusiasm, and I'm beyond thrilled to see what can be accomplished when we work together. Centage is proud to offer up our hands and time to those in need."

About Centage

Centage Corporation's Maestro Suite is a cloud-based planning and analytics platform that delivers year-round financial intelligence for modern finance leaders. Intelligent Planning transforms how companies' budget, forecast and report performance, and empowers leaders across the organization to make smarter, data-driven decisions. With a direct line-of-sight into the organization's financial health, Centage helps clients react quickly to market changes, take intelligent risks, and capitalize on new opportunities. Centage serves over 10,000 users worldwide. Visit Centage.com , follow on Twitter , or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights.

