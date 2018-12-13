Centaur Total Return Fund (TILDX) Declares Annual Distributions

NEW YORK, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Centaur Mutual Funds has announced that the Centaur Total Return Fund (Ticker: TILDX) declared annual capital gains distributions for 2018. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:

Record Date: December 6, 2018

Ex-Dividend/Reinvest Date: December 7, 2018

Payable Date: December 11, 2018

The fund will pay approximately $0.45 per share in Short Term Capital Gains and $1.19 per share in Long Term Capital Gains, for a total distribution of approximately $1.64 per share.

Investors will receive these distributions in the form of additional Fund shares or cash, as elected by each account holder. As a result of these distributions, the reported per-share value of the fund will decline by approximately $1.64 per share, or roughly 12.73% using the per-share value as of the Record Date. Please note that this has no impact on the total return of the fund itself.

For further details, please visit our web site at http://www.dcmmutualfunds.com/assets/pdf/DistributionLettertoInvestors-2018.pdf.

The distributions were determined based on net capital gains realized, net income and shares outstanding at 10/31/2018.

Investment in the Funds entails risks, including possible loss of the principal invested. Consult your prospectus for more information.

To obtain a recent prospectus, please contact (888) 484-5766 or email us a literature request (centaur@ultimusfundsolutions.com). You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before you invest. Information about these and other important subjects is in the Fund's prospectus, which you should read carefully before investing.

Shares of the Fund are distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.

