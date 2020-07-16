Centaurus Financial Adviser Charles Munoz Earns Accredited Investment Fiduciary Designation

The AIF® designation is the culmination of a rigorous training program that includes a comprehensive, closed-book final examination under the supervision of a proctor and agreement to abide by the Center's Code of Ethics and Conduct Standards. On an ongoing basis, completion of continuing education and adherence to the Code of Ethics and Conduct Standards are required to maintain the AIF® Designation.

About Charles Munoz and Pinnacle Financial Resources

Charles Munoz is Financial Consultant and CEO of Pinnacle Financial Resources, Inc. in Costa Mesa, California. Pinnacle Financial Resources is a full-service financial firm committed to helping people pursue their financial goals. It offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals and business owners. Pinnacle Financial Resources works with its clients to know and understand each individual financial situation, identify financial goals, and provide clients with quality information, services, and products to help reach those goals.

Charles Munoz has over 20 years of experience working in the financial services industry and has been a Registered Representative of Centaurus Financial, Inc. since 2005.

Securities and advisory services are offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., member of FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Pinnacle Financial Resources, Inc. and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated.

About Centaurus Financial, Inc.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. is a national independent broker/dealer registered and licensed to offer securities, investment advisory services and insurance products. Centaurus Financial is a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Centaurus Financial is registered as a broker-dealer and a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

