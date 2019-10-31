CENTEGIX™ welcomes new team members to expand access to CrisisAlert™

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX™, an IoT company that innovates technology to save and enrich lives, today announces that it has hired new team members to expand its ability to protect school districts across the country with its market-leading CrisisAlert™ solution. School safety is one of the most pressing issues of our generation and the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert solution enables teachers and staff with the simplest, easiest to use solution to initiate a rapid response to everyday incidents such as medical emergencies or student conflicts as well as campus-wide emergencies like severe weather.

Ardena White, a former school teacher with education technology sales experience, joins as Regional Vice President, Strategic Sales to serve the largest school districts in the country. "As a former educator, I know from personal experience how important it is for a teacher to have a simple, reliable method for getting help in an emergency. Teachers impact the potential of children and enhance the futures of the students they serve. I joined CENTEGIX because of the mission to protect that future and support teachers and administrators in creating safe learning environments," said White.

Justin Pegram brings both channel management experience and a law enforcement background to his new role as Regional Channel Manager for CENTEGIX. "As the father of 3 school-aged children, I am excited to join CENTEGIX because I understand the peace of mind that comes with knowing that any staff member to immediately call for help with the simple press of a button," said Pegram. Pegram supports partners who will sell CrisisAlert.

CENTEGIX also announces that growth technology mavens Brent Cobb and Mary Ford have joined the company. Cobb serves as President, and Ford serves as Chief Marketing Officer and SVP Sales Enablement. Cobb was previously with Cybraics, a cybersecurity company, where he served as President and led growth strategy. Ford was most recently with Springbot, a marketing automation provider, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and led sales and customer success through a high-growth period for the company.

"Ardena, Mary, Brent, and Justin are great additions to our team, and we welcome the experience they bring in delivering innovative technology solutions to save lives," said CENTEGIX CEO Matthew Stevens. "CENTEGIX provides the best solution in crisis management to keep our communities and people safe. We are investing in people who are passionate about our mission of saving lives," said Stevens.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to enrich and save lives. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is an IoT crisis management solution that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network of Alert badges and strobes to provide campus and district-wide protection. Instant communications through visual cues and audio integration assist in a rapid and proportional reaction to any incident or crisis. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. We go well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com.

Contact:

Mary Ford

mford@centegix.com

678-595-0171

SOURCE CENTEGIX

Related Links

http://www.centegix.com

