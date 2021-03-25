Centene and YWCA USA Announce Innovative Program for Teen Girls

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) announced today that it has partnered with the YWCA USA to deploy Young Women Choosing Action, an innovative program designed to engage 13 to 19-year-old girls from low-income families, especially individuals of color, over the course of three years.

Funded by a grant from Centene, this program will help participants understand the impacts of trauma, develop healthy reactions and healthy relationship building skills, learn effective wellness practices, and grow their leadership and social justice skills. The program was piloted with participants in 24 cohorts over two years at four local YWCA affiliates, including YWCA Brooklyn (NY), YWCA Northwest Ohio, YWCA Northwest Louisiana, and YWCA Watsonville (CA).

"Centene is proud to have collaborated with the YWCA in developing this culturally responsive program that supports the healthy development of girls and young women, especially individuals of color." said Marcela Hawn, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Centene. "This partnership supports Centene's commitment to removing barriers to health and the YWCA mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities through action."

"YWCA is thrilled to partner with the Centene Corporation to improve the health and wellness of young women and young women of color by stimulating healthy decision-making and cultivating a practice of personal well-being to build their capacity as future leaders," said Elisha Rhodes, Interim CEO, YWCA USA. "YWCA's 160-year history has shown us that being intersectional, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive to the unique realities faced by program participants are crucial to serving and empowering women and girls. I am excited to see the impact our new program will have, and I look forward to expanding its reach to the 1,200 communities we serve nationwide."

The full Young Women Choosing Action curriculum and training guide for facilitators are now available for download and use by any organization interested in offering the program in their communities. To learn more about the development process, pilot outcomes, and overall impact of the program, please visit: www.centene.com/news/creating-young-women-choosing-action-program-with-ywca-usa.html.

About Centene

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com/.

About YWCA USA

YWCA USA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. We are one of the oldest and largest women's organizations in the nation, serving over 2 million women, girls, and their families. YWCA has been at the forefront of the most pressing social movements for 160 years — from voting rights to civil rights, from affordable housing to pay equity, from violence prevention to health care reform. Today, we combine programming and advocacy to generate institutional change in three key areas: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls. Learn more at www.ywca.org.

