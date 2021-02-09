Centene Corporation Reports 2020 Results

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, reporting diluted (loss) earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.02) and $3.12, respectively, and Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.46 and $5.00, respectively.

In summary, the 2020 fourth quarter and full year results were as follows:

2020 Results

Q4

Full Year

Total revenues (in millions) $ 28,288



$ 111,115



Health benefits ratio 88.4 %

86.2 %

SG&A expense ratio 10.3 %

9.5 %

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (1) 9.7 %

8.9 %

GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02)



$ 3.12



Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 0.46



$ 5.00



Total cash flow provided by operations (in millions) $ 2,981



$ 5,503













(1) A full reconciliation of the Adjusted SG&A expense ratio and Adjusted diluted EPS are shown on page seven of this release.

"2020 was a year when Centene demonstrated the strength of our diversified enterprise and our operational excellence as we delivered strong top- and bottom line growth while supporting all our stakeholders." said Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centene.

"Building on our leadership position in government-sponsored healthcare, we are focused on delivering the next phase of growth through product and geographic expansion, advancing our technology strategy and further integrating our diverse capabilities. We are pleased to have been selected for two statewide managed care contracts in Oklahoma, and through the recently announced acquisition of Magellan, our goal is to enhance our ability to provide comprehensive care to the most vulnerable populations. Looking ahead, we have great confidence in our ability to pursue our growth strategy in 2021 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

December 31, 2020 managed care membership of 25.5 million, an increase of 10.3 million members, or 67%, over December 31, 2019 .

managed care membership of 25.5 million, an increase of 10.3 million members, or 67%, over . Total revenues of $28.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 50% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and $111.1 billion for the full year 2020, representing 49% growth year-over-year.

for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 50% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and for the full year 2020, representing 49% growth year-over-year. Health benefits ratio (HBR) of 88.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 88.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 86.2% for the full year 2020, compared to 87.3% for the full year 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense ratio of 10.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 9.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019. SG&A expense ratio of 9.5% for the full year 2020, compared to 9.3% for the full year 2019.

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 9.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 9.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 8.9% for the full year 2020, compared to 9.2% for the full year 2019.

Diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $(0.02) , compared to diluted EPS of $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the full year 2020 of $3.12 , compared to $3.14 for the full year 2019.

, compared to diluted EPS of for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the full year 2020 of , compared to for the full year 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.46 , compared to $0.73 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS for the full year 2020 of $5.00 , compared to $4.42 for the full year 2019.

, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS for the full year 2020 of , compared to for the full year 2019. Operating cash flow of $3.0 billion and $5.5 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively, representing 3.1x net earnings for the full year 2020. Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from payments received earlier than expected.

Other Events

In January 2021 , Centene announced that its Oklahoma subsidiary, Oklahoma Complete Health, has been selected by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) for statewide contracts to provide managed care for the SoonerSelect and, on a sole source basis, SoonerSelect Specialty Children's Plan (SCP) (foster care) programs. The state expects to commence the SoonerSelect and SoonerSelect SCP Programs on October 1, 2021 .

, Centene announced that its subsidiary, Oklahoma Complete Health, has been selected by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) for statewide contracts to provide managed care for the SoonerSelect and, on a sole source basis, SoonerSelect Specialty Children's Plan (SCP) (foster care) programs. The state expects to commence the SoonerSelect and SoonerSelect SCP Programs on . In January 2021 , Centene announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement under which the Company will acquire Magellan Health for $95.00 per share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion . The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Act, receipt of required state regulatory approvals, the approval of the definitive merger agreement by Magellan Health's stockholders and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

, Centene announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement under which the Company will acquire Magellan Health for per share in cash for a total enterprise value of . The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Act, receipt of required state regulatory approvals, the approval of the definitive merger agreement by Magellan Health's stockholders and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021. In January 2021 , Centene launched the Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention, a curriculum and contest for adolescents ages 14 through 19 to raise awareness about vaping, e-cigarette use, and encourage prevention. Winners will be announced in early summer of 2021.

, Centene launched the Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention, a curriculum and contest for adolescents ages 14 through 19 to raise awareness about vaping, e-cigarette use, and encourage prevention. Winners will be announced in early summer of 2021. In December 2020 , Centene acquired PANTHERx, one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty pharmacies in the United States specializing in orphan drugs and treating rare diseases.

, Centene acquired PANTHERx, one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty pharmacies in specializing in orphan drugs and treating rare diseases. In December 2020 , Centene acquired Apixio Inc., a healthcare analytics company offering Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology solutions, to continue to digitize the administration of healthcare and accelerate innovation and modernization across the enterprise.

Accreditations & Awards

In February 2021 , FORTUNE magazine named Centene to its 2021 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

, magazine named Centene to its 2021 list of the World's Most Admired Companies. In November 2020 , Centene's subsidiary, Pennsylvania Health & Wellness, earned Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning in March 2020, Centene announced a series of actions in support of various populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A detailed list of specific actions taken by the Company in response to the pandemic is shown on page 15 of this release.

Membership

The following table sets forth our membership by line of business:



December 31,

2020

2019 Traditional Medicaid (1) 12,055,400



7,573,600

High Acuity Medicaid (2) 1,554,700



1,110,000

Total Medicaid 13,610,100



8,683,600

Commercial 2,633,600



2,331,100

Medicare (3) 955,400



359,600

Medicare PDP 4,469,400



—

International 597,700



599,800

Correctional 147,200



180,000

Total at-risk membership 22,413,400



12,154,100

TRICARE eligibles 2,877,900



2,860,700

Non-risk membership 231,600



227,000

Total 25,522,900



15,241,800









(1) Membership includes TANF, Medicaid Expansion, CHIP, Foster Care and Behavioral Health (2) Membership includes ABD, IDD, LTSS and MMP Duals (3) Membership includes Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement

The following table sets forth additional membership statistics, which are included in the membership information above:



December 31,

2020

2019 Dual-eligible (4) 1,066,800



639,200

Health Insurance Marketplace 2,131,600



1,805,200

Medicaid Expansion 2,181,400



1,346,700









(4) Membership that is eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare benefits

Revenues

The following table sets forth supplemental revenue information ($ in millions):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Medicaid $ 19,319



$ 13,172



47 %

$ 74,785



$ 51,831



44 % Commercial 4,178



3,560



17 %

17,071



14,747



16 % Medicare (3) 3,084



1,044



195 %

11,976



4,248



182 % Medicare PDP 547



—



n.m.



2,403



—



n.m.

Other 1,160



1,087



7 %

4,880



3,813



28 % Total Revenues $ 28,288



$ 18,863



50 %

$ 111,115



$ 74,639



49 %























n.m.: not meaningful

Statement of Operations: Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2020, total revenues increased 50% to $28.3 billion from $18.9 billion in the comparable period of 2019. The increase over the prior year was due to the acquisition of WellCare and growth in the Medicaid and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses, driven by expansions and new programs in many of our states. Additionally, the net effect of the pandemic increased our revenues due to the suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations. The increase was partially offset by the divestiture of our Illinois health plan.

from in the comparable period of 2019. The increase over the prior year was due to the acquisition of WellCare and growth in the Medicaid and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses, driven by expansions and new programs in many of our states. Additionally, the net effect of the pandemic increased our revenues due to the suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations. The increase was partially offset by the divestiture of our health plan. HBR of 88.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020 was consistent with the comparable period in 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 HBR benefited from lower medical utilization trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee. This was offset by higher testing and treatment costs associated with COVID-19, particularly in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, and retroactive state premium rate adjustments and risk sharing mechanisms.

The SG&A expense ratio was 10.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was due to enhanced growth and profitability initiatives for our Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses and higher acquisition and integration related expenses primarily due to the WellCare acquisition, partially offset by the leveraging of expenses over higher revenues as a result of the WellCare acquisition. The cost associated with the enhanced growth and profitability initiatives reflect the investment of the ACA risk corridor benefit realized in the third quarter of 2020.

The Adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 9.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was due to enhanced growth and profitability initiatives for our Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses, partially offset by the leveraging of expenses over higher revenues as a result of the WellCare acquisition.

The effective tax rate was (74.3)% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 22.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects our pre-tax loss and the non-deductibility of the health insurer fee. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects the health insurer fee moratorium. For the fourth quarter of 2020, our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 10.0%.

Statement of Operations: Year Ended December 31, 2020

For the full year 2020, total revenues increased 49% to $111.1 billion from $74.6 billion in the comparable period of 2019. The increase over the prior year was primarily due to the acquisition of WellCare, growth in the Medicaid and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses, and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2020. Additionally, the net effect of the pandemic increased our revenues due to the suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations. The increase was partially offset by the divestiture of our Illinois health plan.

from in the comparable period of 2019. The increase over the prior year was primarily due to the acquisition of WellCare, growth in the Medicaid and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses, and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2020. Additionally, the net effect of the pandemic increased our revenues due to the suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations. The increase was partially offset by the divestiture of our health plan. HBR of 86.2% for the full year 2020 represents a decrease from 87.3% in the comparable period in 2019. The HBR decrease compared to last year was driven by lower medical utilization trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACA risk corridor receivable settlement and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee. The decrease was partially offset by performance in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, the implementation of retroactive state premium rate adjustments and risk sharing mechanisms, and higher testing and treatment costs associated with COVID-19.

The SG&A expense ratio was 9.5% for the full year 2020, compared to 9.3% for the full year 2019. The 2020 SG&A expense ratio increased due to higher acquisition and integration related expenses primarily due to the WellCare acquisition, the $275 million charitable contribution to our foundation and enhanced growth and profitability initiatives for our Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses (both as a result of the one-time ACA risk corridor settlement). These items were partially offset by leveraging of expenses over higher revenues as a result of the WellCare acquisition.

charitable contribution to our foundation and enhanced growth and profitability initiatives for our Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses (both as a result of the one-time ACA risk corridor settlement). These items were partially offset by leveraging of expenses over higher revenues as a result of the WellCare acquisition. The Adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 8.9% for the full year 2020, compared to 9.2% for the full year 2019. The Adjusted SG&A expense ratio benefited from leveraging of expenses over higher revenues as a result of the WellCare acquisition, partially offset by the $275 million charitable contribution to our foundation and enhanced growth and profitability initiatives for our Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses.

charitable contribution to our foundation and enhanced growth and profitability initiatives for our Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses. The effective tax rate was 35.3% for 2020, compared to 26.5% for 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 reflects the reinstatement of the health insurer fee, partially offset by a favorable tax settlement. The effective tax rate for the full year of 2019 reflects the non-deductibility of a portion of our non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment, offset by the health insurer fee moratorium. For 2020, our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 30.1%.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, investments and restricted deposits of $26.3 billion and maintained $1.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents in our unregulated entities. Medical claims liabilities totaled $12.4 billion. The Company's days in claims payable was 51 days, which is a decrease of one day over the third quarter of 2020 due to the timing of state directed payments. Total debt was $16.8 billion, which included $97 million of borrowings on our $2.0 billion revolving credit facility at quarter end. The debt to capitalization ratio was 39.0% at December 31, 2020, excluding $230 million of non-recourse debt. Our debt to capital ratio would have been 37.5% at December 31, 2020, when netting unregulated cash and cash equivalents with debt, and excluding non-recourse debt.

Outlook

The Company's annual guidance for 2021 has been adjusted to include PANTHERx, which was acquired in December 2020 and is expected to be break-even in the initial year, in line with our previous comments. In addition, our GAAP diluted EPS has decreased from our investor day guidance due to incremental amortization expense related to PANTHERx and a one-time charge related to a corporate restructuring creating additional capacity for investment in our continued growth. These items will be discussed further on our conference call.





Full Year 2021





Low

High

Total revenues (in billions)

$ 116.1



$ 118.1



GAAP diluted EPS

$ 3.69



$ 3.91



Adjusted diluted EPS (1)

$ 5.00



$ 5.30



HBR

86.6 %

87.2 %

SG&A expense ratio

8.6 %

9.1 %

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (2)

8.3 %

8.8 %

Effective tax rate

24.7 %

26.7 %

Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)

590.1



593.1















(1) A full reconciliation of Adjusted diluted EPS is shown on page seven of this release. (2) Adjusted SG&A expense ratio excludes acquisition related expenses of $189 million to $220 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. The Company uses the presented non-GAAP financial measures internally to allow management to focus on period-to-period changes in the Company's core business operations. Therefore, the Company believes that this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Specifically, the Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial information that excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items, allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's performance over time. The tables below provide reconciliations of non-GAAP items ($ in millions, except per share data):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net (loss) earnings attributable to Centene $ (12)



$ 209



$ 1,808



$ 1,321

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 192



64



719



258

Acquisition related expenses 156



38



602



104

Other adjustments (1) 17



30



29



301

Income tax effects of adjustments (2) (84)



(32)



(262)



(127)

Adjusted net earnings $ 269



$ 309



$ 2,896



$ 1,857

















(1) Other adjustments include the following items:

(a) divestiture gain of $104 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020;

(b) non-cash impairment of $72 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020;

(c) debt extinguishment costs of $17 million and $30 million, or $0.02 and $0.05 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31,

2020 and 2019, respectively, and $61 million and $30 million, or $0.07 and $0.05 per diluted share for the year ended December 31,

2020 and 2019, respectively; and

(d) non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment of $271 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 (2) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to each adjustment.





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

Annual Guidance

December 31, 2021

2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per

share attributable to Centene $ (0.02)



$ 0.49



$ 3.12



$ 3.14



$3.69 - $3.91 Amortization of acquired

intangible assets (3) 0.25



0.12



0.95



0.47



$0.99 - $1.01 Acquisition related expenses (4) 0.21



0.07



0.86



0.19



$0.24 - $0.28 Other adjustments (5) 0.02



0.05



0.07



0.62



$0.08 - $0.10 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.46



$ 0.73



$ 5.00



$ 4.42



$5.00 - $5.30























(3) The amortization of acquired intangible assets per diluted share presented above is net of an income tax benefit of $0.08 and $0.04 for the

three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.29 and $0.14 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019,

respectively; and an estimated $0.31 for the year ended December 31, 2021. (4) The acquisition related expenses per diluted share presented above are net of an income tax benefit of $0.05 and $0.02 for the three months

ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.18 and $0.06 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; and

an estimated $0.08 to $0.10 for the year ended December 31, 2021. (5) Other adjustments include the following items:

(a) gain related to the divestiture of certain products of the Company's Illinois health plan of $0.10 per diluted share, net of income tax

expense of $0.08 for the year ended December 31, 2020;

(b) non-cash impairment of our third party-care management software system of $0.10 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of

$0.02 for the year ended December 31, 2020;

(c) debt extinguishment costs of $0.02 and $0.05 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.01 and $0.02 for the three months

ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.07 and $0.05 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.04 and

$0.02 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively;

(d) non-cash impairment of $0.57 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.08 for the year ended December 31, 2019; and

(e) restructuring costs of an estimated $0.08 to $0.10 per diluted share, net of an estimated income tax benefit of $0.03 for the year ended

December 31, 2021.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP SG&A expenses $ 2,721



$ 1,733



$ 9,867



$ 6,533

Acquisition related expenses 154



24



580



85

Adjusted SG&A expenses $ 2,567



$ 1,709



$ 9,287



$ 6,448



To provide clarity on the way management defines certain key metrics and ratios, the Company is providing a description of how the metric or ratio is calculated as follows:

Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) (GAAP) = Medical costs divided by premium revenues.

= Medical costs divided by premium revenues. SG&A Expense Ratio (GAAP) = Selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.

= Selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues. Adjusted SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) = Selling, general and administrative expenses, less acquisition related expenses.

= Selling, general and administrative expenses, less acquisition related expenses. Adjusted SG&A Expense Ratio (non-GAAP) = Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.

= Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues. Adjusted Net Earnings (non-GAAP ) = Net earnings less amortization of acquired intangible assets, less acquisition related expenses, as well as adjustments for other items, net of the income tax effect of the adjustments.

) = Net earnings less amortization of acquired intangible assets, less acquisition related expenses, as well as adjustments for other items, net of the income tax effect of the adjustments. Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) = Adjusted net earnings divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

= Adjusted net earnings divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Debt to Capitalization Ratio (GAAP) = Total debt, divided by total debt plus total stockholder's equity.

= Total debt, divided by total debt plus total stockholder's equity. Debt to Capitalization Ratio Excluding Non-Recourse Debt (non-GAAP) = Total debt less non-recourse debt, divided by total debt less non-recourse debt plus total stockholder's equity.

= Total debt less non-recourse debt, divided by total debt less non-recourse debt plus total stockholder's equity. Average Medical Claims Expense (GAAP) = Medical costs for the period, divided by number of days in such period. Average Medical Claims Expense is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.

= Medical costs for the period, divided by number of days in such period. Average Medical Claims Expense is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period. Days in Claims Payable (GAAP) = Medical claims liabilities, divided by average medical claims expense. Days in Claims Payable is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.

In addition, the following terms are defined as follows:

State Directed Payments: Payments directed by a state that have minimal risk, but are administered as a premium adjustment. These payments are recorded as premium revenue and medical costs at close to a 100% HBR. The Company has little visibility to the timing of these payments until they are paid by a state.

Payments directed by a state that have minimal risk, but are administered as a premium adjustment. These payments are recorded as premium revenue and medical costs at close to a 100% HBR. The Company has little visibility to the timing of these payments until they are paid by a state. Pass Through Payments: Non-risk supplemental payments from a state that the Company is required to pass through to designated contracted providers. These payments are recorded as premium tax revenue and premium tax expense.

[Tables Follow]

CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)



December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,800



$ 12,123

Premium and trade receivables 9,696



6,247

Short-term investments 1,580



863

Other current assets 1,317



1,090

Total current assets 23,393



20,323

Long-term investments 12,853



7,717

Restricted deposits 1,060



658

Property, software and equipment, net 2,774



2,121

Goodwill 18,652



6,863

Intangible assets, net 8,388



2,063

Other long-term assets 1,599



1,249

Total assets $ 68,719



$ 40,994

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Medical claims liability $ 12,438



$ 7,473

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,069



4,164

Return of premium payable 1,458



824

Unearned revenue 523



383

Current portion of long-term debt 97



88

Total current liabilities 21,585



12,932

Long-term debt 16,682



13,638

Deferred tax liability 1,534



189

Other long-term liabilities 2,956



1,543

Total liabilities 42,757



28,302

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 77



33

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; no shares issued or

outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 800,000 shares; 598,249 issued and

581,479 outstanding at December 31, 2020, and 421,508 issued and 415,048

outstanding at December 31, 2019 1



—

Additional paid-in capital 19,459



7,647

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings 337



134

Retained earnings 6,792



4,984

Treasury stock, at cost (16,770 and 6,460 shares, respectively) (816)



(214)

Total Centene stockholders' equity 25,773



12,551

Noncontrolling interest 112



108

Total stockholders' equity 25,885



12,659

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 68,719



$ 40,994



CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Premium $ 25,559



$ 17,210



$ 100,055



$ 67,439

Service 886



802



3,745



2,925

Premium and service revenues 26,445



18,012



103,800



70,364

Premium tax and health insurer fee 1,843



851



7,315



4,275

Total revenues 28,288



18,863



111,115



74,639

Expenses:













Medical costs 22,605



15,220



86,264



58,862

Cost of services 784



687



3,303



2,465

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,721



1,733



9,867



6,533

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 192



64



719



258

Premium tax expense 1,595



882



6,332



4,469

Health insurer fee expense 376



—



1,476



—

Impairment —



—



72



271

Total operating expenses 28,273



18,586



108,033



72,858

Earnings from operations 15



277



3,082



1,781

Other income (expense):













Investment and other income 105



126



480



443

Debt extinguishment costs (17)



(30)



(61)



(30)

Interest expense (177)



(113)



(728)



(412)

Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (74)



260



2,773



1,782

Income tax expense (benefit) (55)



58



979



473

Net earnings (loss) (19)



202



1,794



1,309

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 7



7



14



12

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Centene Corporation $ (12)



$ 209



$ 1,808



$ 1,321

















Net earnings per common share attributable to Centene Corporation: Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.02)



$ 0.50



$ 3.17



$ 3.19

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.02)



$ 0.49



$ 3.12



$ 3.14

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic 580,129



414,044



570,722



413,487

Diluted 580,129



422,262



579,135



420,409



CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions, unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 1,794



$ 1,309

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,259



643

Stock compensation expense 281



177

Impairment 72



271

Loss on debt extinguishment 57



30

Deferred income taxes (51)



55

Gain on divestiture (104)



—

Changes in assets and liabilities





Premium and trade receivables (52)



(1,076)

Other assets (30)



(234)

Medical claims liabilities 1,117



578

Unearned revenue (528)



(9)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 585



(421)

Other long-term liabilities 1,078



185

Other operating activities, net 25



(25)

Net cash provided by operating activities 5,503



1,483

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (869)



(730)

Purchases of investments (7,402)



(2,575)

Sales and maturities of investments 4,921



1,809

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,049)



(36)

Divestiture proceeds, net of divested cash 466



—

Other investing activities, net (22)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (6,955)



(1,532)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 5,107



24,721

Payments of long-term debt (4,067)



(17,803)

Common stock repurchases (626)



(75)

Payments for debt extinguishment (81)



(23)

Debt issuance costs (120)



(25)

Other financing activities, net 47



37

Net cash provided by financing activities 260



6,832

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 18



(2)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (1,174)



6,781

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,131



5,350

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,957



$ 12,131

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 725



$ 374

Income taxes paid $ 1,191



$ 612

Equity issued in connection with acquisitions $ 11,526



$ —









The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents reported within the Consolidated

Balance Sheets to the totals above:

2020

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,800



$ 12,123

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in restricted deposits 157



8

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 10,957



$ 12,131



CENTENE CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Traditional Medicaid (1) 12,055,400



11,662,100



11,124,800



10,397,900



7,573,600

High Acuity Medicaid (2) 1,554,700



1,521,700



1,498,900



1,488,200



1,110,000

Total Medicaid 13,610,100



13,183,800



12,623,700



11,886,100



8,683,600

Commercial 2,633,600



2,719,500



2,763,300



2,728,200



2,331,100

Medicare (3) 955,400



953,800



936,500



918,400



359,600

Medicare PDP 4,469,400



4,436,400



4,443,100



4,416,500



—

International 597,700



599,900



600,400



599,900



599,800

Correctional 147,200



167,200



166,000



172,000



180,000

Total at-risk membership 22,413,400



22,060,600



21,533,000



20,721,100



12,154,100

TRICARE eligibles 2,877,900



2,877,900



2,864,700



2,864,800



2,860,700

Non-risk membership 231,600



227,200



223,300



216,200



227,000

Total 25,522,900



25,165,700



24,621,000



23,802,100



15,241,800





















(1) Membership includes TANF, Medicaid Expansion, CHIP, Foster Care and Behavioral Health (2) Membership includes ABD, IDD, LTSS and MMP Duals (3) Membership includes Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement



















NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES 71,300



71,100



71,800



69,700



56,600





















DAYS IN CLAIMS PAYABLE (4) 51



52



51



51



45

(4) On a pro-forma basis, DCP for Q1 2020 was 47, reflecting adjusted medical costs to include a full quarter of WellCare operations.



















CASH, INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS (in millions) Regulated $ 24,361



$ 22,623



$ 23,655



$ 19,358



$ 14,204

Unregulated 1,932



1,986



1,982



2,871



7,157

Total $ 26,293



$ 24,609



$ 25,637



$ 22,229



$ 21,361





















DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION 39.3 %

39.4 %

40.0 %

42.2 %

52.0 % DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION EXCLUDING

NON-RECOURSE DEBT (5) 39.0 %

39.1 %

39.7 %

41.9 %

51.7 % (5) Excluding non-recourse debt of $230 million and $194 million at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. As of December 31, 2019,

excluding non-recourse debt and the senior debt issued to fund the WellCare acquisition in advance of closing, our debt to capital was 34.3%. The

WellCare related senior notes represent $6,921 million of long-term debt as of December 31, 2019.

OPERATING RATIOS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 HBR 88.4 %

88.4 %

86.2 %

87.3 % SG&A expense ratio 10.3 %

9.6 %

9.5 %

9.3 % Adjusted SG&A expense ratio 9.7 %

9.5 %

8.9 %

9.2 %

MEDICAL CLAIMS LIABILITY

The changes in medical claims liability are summarized as follows (in millions):





Balance, December 31, 2019

$ 7,473









Less: Reinsurance recoverable

20



Balance, December 31, 2019, net

7,453



Acquisitions and divestitures

3,856



Incurred related to:







Current period

86,765





Prior period

(501)



Total incurred

86,264



Paid related to:







Current period

78,838





Prior period

6,320



Total paid

85,158



Balance, December 31, 2020, net

12,415



Plus: Reinsurance recoverable

23



Balance, December 31, 2020

$ 12,438









Centene's claims reserving process utilizes a consistent actuarial methodology to estimate Centene's ultimate liability. Any

reduction in the "Incurred related to: Prior period" amount may be offset as Centene actuarially determines "Incurred related to:

Current period." As such, only in the absence of a consistent reserving methodology would favorable development of prior period

claims liability estimates reduce medical costs. Centene believes it has consistently applied its claims reserving methodology.

Additionally, approximately $107 million was recorded as a reduction from premium revenues resulting from development within

"Incurred related to: Prior period" due to minimum HBR and other return of premium programs.

The amount of the "Incurred related to: Prior period" above represents favorable development and includes the effects of reserving

under moderately adverse conditions, new markets where we use a conservative approach in setting reserves during the initial

periods of operations, receipts from other third party payors related to coordination of benefits and lower medical utilization and

cost trends for dates of service December 31, 2019, and prior.

Our Response to COVID-19

Demonstrating our commitment to our members and the communities we serve, employees, and providers and government partners.

Members and Communities Waiving COVID-19 related prior authorizations and member cost sharing for related screening, testing and treatment for all Medicare, Medicaid and Marketplace members. Delivering 50,000 gift cards, with $35 of value each, to be used to purchase essential healthcare and educational items including diapers, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning supplies and books. Donating 1 million meals a month for 12 months to feed our neighbors in communities all over the country. Providing grants to Area Agencies on Aging to enable grocery and meal deliveries for members with disabilities who are unable to access nutritious food. Matching funds in partnership with workforce development boards and other safety net organizations to prepare them for a career in healthcare to support the direct care workforce and newly unemployed individuals. Investment in new technology and supplies to improve access to quality healthcare for the incarcerated population, including expanding PPE supplies in prisons and expanding the partnership with the Concordance Academy and other charitable agencies to enhance long-term outcomes for incarcerated individuals. Creation of Health Disparities Task Force, focused on studying the causes of healthcare disparities, recommending improvements in policies and practices and performing outreach to key leaders in impacted areas to increase education. Waiving all cost sharing for in-network primary care, behavioral health and telehealth costs for Medicare Advantage members starting in May of 2020. In addition, offering our Community Connections Help Line, available to anyone in need of help beyond medical care, as well as expanded benefits including extended meal program benefits, over-the-counter (OTC) allowances, and annual wellness visit incentives to help members in need of extra support. Formed partnership with the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) to study the impact of COVID on racial minorities and underserved communities. Expanded partnership with Quartet Health to help members quickly and easily access behavioral health care. Partnered with Samsung Electronics America to expand access to telehealth for individuals living in rural and underserved communities.

Employees Providing 10 additional working days of paid leave to support employees. Waiving prior authorizations and employee cost sharing for COVID-19 related screening, testing and treatment. Encouraging employees to work from home, with approximately 90% working remotely. Providing essential workers with a one-time payment of $750 in appreciation and recognition of their willingness to serve in their important office roles. Scheduling essential workers to preserve social distancing, and enhancing health and safety protocols such as daily cleaning and disinfecting for essential workers. Establishing a Medical Reserve Leave policy to support clinical staff paid leave and benefits for up to three months of volunteer COVID pandemic service.

Providers and Government Partners Expediting the rollout of FirstNet that will streamline access to affordable, high-speed wireless broadband services for primary care providers in rural and underserved communities. Dedicating funds to the Medicaid Telehealth Partnership's efforts, which will be used to purchase equipment and provide training and technical assistance to FQHCs. Expediting the distribution of approximately 2 million pieces of PPE including safety goggles, facemasks, hand sanitizers and disaster kits. Extending grants to providers to assist with the upfront investment costs of new devices and equipment. Developing a new Provider Accessibility Initiative (PAI) COVID-19 Web Series to provide timely recommendations on how providers and organizations can deliver disability-competent care during the pandemic and beyond. In partnership with Quest Diagnostics, distributing 25,000 COVID test kits each week to FQHCs in ten states or districts across the country. Investments in Mental Health Resources, including training and support to thousands of front-line providers, donations to local organizations with increased demand for 'warmline' call centers, and an investment in the National Council for Behavioral Health for a virtual training program. Donated $500,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

