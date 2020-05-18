Centene Corporation To Host Virtual Investor Meeting On June 12, 2020

ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today issued a press release announcing that it will host an investor meeting, in a virtual format, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey A. Schwaneke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Centene Corporation will host the virtual meeting, which will also be streamed live on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

Additional details, including timing and dial-in information for the virtual meeting, as well as instructions for institutional investors and analysts to enable the Question & Answer component, to follow.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

