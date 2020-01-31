Centene's Social Health Bridge Launches Community Partnership in Louisiana

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today the launch of a new community partnership in Louisiana. Social Health Bridge, established in 2019 to help community based organizations and healthcare entities work more effectively to address social determinants of health, partnered with the NHP Foundation (NHPF) and its affiliate, Operation Pathways, to bring affordable housing to the local Louisiana community.

Launching in New Orleans, Louisiana, on-site staff will help residents' access education health events, preventative and social determinants of health screenings, and community referral assistance on premise at the housing community. This in-person support allows for timely referrals to local resources that residents can access to help them overcome non-medical barriers to health. This includes more than 250 members from Centene's local health plan, Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

"The NHP Foundation is an experienced partner with deep relationships in the community, which is crucial to removing barriers to healthcare," said Michael Monson, Senior Vice President of Medicaid and Complex Care for Centene. "Affordable housing is one of the most critical social determinants of health, and has a direct impact on health outcomes. Together, these efforts support our commitment to ensuring our communities and our members have access to the care they need."

"In collaboration with Centene and Social Health Bridge, we will build on the deep relationships we have made with residents as we introduce them to an even more robust array of on-site services leading to a healthier and more vibrant community," said Ken White, Executive Director Operation Pathways, Inc.

Many residents also can access services based on needs identified in their discussions with Louisiana Healthcare Connections staff and other health providers. These targeted interventions include post-hospitalization wellness checks, preventive screenings and immunizations, and assistance with community referrals and other support programs.

Social Health Bridge and Centene health plans are working to further collaborative opportunities across the country to build sustainable, local solutions addressing social determinants of health and improve health outcomes for the individuals we serve.

About Centene

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 Americans across all 50 U.S. states, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

About NHP

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing that is both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 56 properties, including more than 10,000 units, in 15 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nhpfoundation.org.

