Center BMW Becomes BMW of Sherman Oaks

MEDFORD, Ore., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced that Center BMW, located at 5201 Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, California, is now BMW of Sherman Oaks. The name change comes from the dealership's parent company, LAD and from BMW corporate. The German automaker prefers its dealerships to reflect the name of the town they serve, promoting pride in the community.

The dealership proudly offers full sales, service and parts for new, used and certified pre-owned BMW vehicles to customers in the San Fernando Valley, Greater Los Angeles region and beyond. Dedicated to the BMW lifestyle, BMW of Sherman Oaks is known for creating "Experience Events" to promote the performance and passion for the "Ultimate Driving Machine."

When you purchase a new BMW, we provide a premium experience tailored to each customer, whether in person or online. BMW of Sherman Oaks assures you will experience an outstanding shopping experience by offering state-of-the-art online tools that allow you to shop for and finance a new BMW without leaving your home or place of work. That is just one of the ways that the new BMW of Sherman Oaks makes your car buying, trade-in and service experience simple and efficient.

Though the name is new, you will still find the same great people, products and passion that makes BMW of Sherman Oaks one of the top-rated auto dealerships in Southern California.

About Lithia Motors : Lithia Motors, Inc. is an American nationwide automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. It is the third largest automotive retailer in the United States.

