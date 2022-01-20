Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Article Illuminates High Levels of Asbestos Related Mortality

LIBBY, Mont., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2021, an article was accepted for publication in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine which looked at mortality rates of Libby asbestos workers and local residents between 2000 and 2010. Co-authored by nationwide collaborators and Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) staff, the article, after presenting the history of the asbestos public health emergency in Libby, looked at death certificate and record review data for the 203 patients exposed to Libby Amphibole and diagnosed with either asbestos related cancers or non-malignant asbestos related lung disease who died during this time frame.

Located in Libby, Montana, the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD is a nonprofit clinic, to benefit all people impacted by exposure to Libby amphibole asbestos.

These findings illuminate the high levels of asbestos related mortality associated with Libby Amphibole. Mortality from asbestos related disease in this group was 55%, with death from asbestosis or asbestos related pleural fibrosis accounting for 70% and asbestos related cancers the other 30%. The percentage of occupationally exposed individuals was almost equal to the number of those exposed through non-occupational means. The number of asbestos related deaths from each type of exposure was remarkably similar at 67% for occupational exposure and 47% from non-occupational exposure.

Such studies, conducted both by CARD and others, make clear the dangers associated with Libby Amphibole, both to workers and those exposed through other means. CARD is currently working with our collaborators to look at mortality data from 2010-2019. CARD continues its ongoing mission to provide advocacy, care, resources and hope to the community, and all those across the nation, impacted by Libby Amphibole asbestos and asbestos related diseases. We are available for consultation regarding amphibole asbestos and asbestos related disease screening for those who qualify under our grant.

