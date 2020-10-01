Center for Civic Education Launches Special "60-Second Civics" Series to Encourage Voting

"At the Center for Civic Education, we believe it is critical to ensure that all people have access to civics lessons that speak to our moment and bring to life constitutional principles like the power of voting," said President Christopher R. Riano. "The ballot box is the cornerstone of our democracy, and I encourage every American to exercise our most fundamental right this year."

60-Second Civics is a daily podcast that provides a quick and convenient way for listeners to learn about our nation's government, the Constitution, and our history. The podcast explores themes related to civics and government, the constitutional issues behind the headlines, and the people and ideas that formed our nation's history.

Each 60-Second Civics podcast episode will be accompanied by a Daily Civics Quiz, which teachers can use with the podcast as a warmup activity at the start of their history, government, or social studies classes. The podcast will also include an audiogram, which is a captioned video animation of each episode. You can find the entire 60-Second Civics playlist on YouTube .

About the Center for Civic Education

The Center for Civic Education is the nation's largest civic and constitutional education organization and is dedicated to promoting an enlightened and responsible citizenry committed to democratic principles and actively engaged in the practice of democracy. The Center has reached more than 30 million students and their teachers since 1965. Learn more .



