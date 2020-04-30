Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Announces Multiple Award Recipients, Including Top Women

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Financial Planning, Inc.® ("The Center"), a privately held wealth management firm in Southfield, Michigan, today announced a series of awards that the firm has received over the past month. Center for Financial Planning has 12 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals on staff and 30 total employees. The firm was the recipient of three individual achievement awards and one workplace award from publications, adding to their long list of accolades.

WOMEN STAND OUT IN THEIR FIELD

Center for Financial Planning, Inc., which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, was recognized with several awards in the financial services industry, with women advisors blazing the trail.

Forbes 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors list: Sandra Adams , CFP ®

, CFP Forbes 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors list: Laurie Renchik , CFP ® , MBA

, CFP , MBA Financial Times 2020 Top Advisor: Timothy Wyman CFP ® , JD

"The Center has a long history of women leadership. In fact, two of our three founders in 1985 were women.

"We take great pride in hiring and mentoring extraordinary women," said Tim Wyman, Managing partner and CFP®. "Today, we are very fortunate to have half of our partner group consisting of women for the benefit of our clients and team members."

"This year's awards demonstrate the continued leadership, contribution and outstanding character of our team. It's an honor to receive this recognition and a reflection of our entire team's dedication to embracing leadership opportunities and personal growth," said Laurie Renchik, Partner, CFP®, MBA.

BALANCE OF WORK AND PLAY

Over the years, the Center has been recognized through multiple local and national awards for its team-first culture, with focused team building and career development opportunities, and an inclusive environment with healthy work/life balance and activities to drive team engagement and promote fun. The most recent team award is:

InvestmentNews 2020 Best Place to Work for Financial Advisors

"I think for any company to be successful there must be a balance of work and play," said Wyman. "That's why our team continually focuses on cultivating an environment that attracts the right people. Part of a firm's success is finding people that truly believe in your mission. So when you find those individuals, it's important to keep them. Each employee benefits from a competitive salary, a strong customizable benefits package, a generous vacation policy, and a comfortable and team-oriented space that employees enjoy working in. Additionally, each team member has a professional development plan to help them achieve career objectives and grow within their role."

"Team member participation is encouraged in our health and wellness committee, a charitable committee and a creativity committee. Employees join in Center CARES, volunteering their time and talents, supporting numerous local charitable organizations," added Renchik.

ABOUT CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING, INC.

Located in Southfield, Mich., Center for Financial Planning, Inc.® ("The Center") has been committed to assisting people with life's most important financial goals since 1985. With 12 financial planners offering various specialties, 29 team members and over $1 billion in assets under management, The Center partners with clients in 40 states and six countries to help them achieve their individualized financial goals. The firm has been ranked as #10 on Crain's Detroit Business 2019 Cool Places to Work list and was also honored in 2017 and 2018. The Center has also been included on the following lists: InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors (2018, 2019, 2020) and Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (2017). The Advisors at The Center have been recognized by Forbes, Financial Times, and Investment News throughout the years. The firm has been recognized by Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors (2015, 2017, 2018) and InvestmentNews Best Practices Award: Advisor Technology (2015, 2017).

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor and independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered through Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Center for Financial Planning, Inc.® is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. For more information, please visit http://www.centerfinplan.com/.

Media Contact:

Leesy Palmer

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

Branch address:

24800 Denso Drive, Suite 300

Southfield, MI 48033

248-948-7900

