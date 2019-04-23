Center for Great Expectations (CGE) and Hunterdon Central Regional High School Announce Partnership

FLEMINGTON, N.J., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CGE is proud to announce a pilot partnership with Hunterdon Central Regional High School, designed to equip teachers and students with the social-emotional skills to build resiliency around chronic stress and anxiety.

The high school conducted a climate and culture survey in November 2018 that identified areas of focus relating to wellness, powerful learning, classroom environment and beneficial relationships. CGE's program provides a holistic approach to building social-emotional competencies in these areas.

CGE's curriculum, built on two decades of experience, integrates proven models like Nurtured Heart Approach©, Attachment, Regulation and Competency (or ARC) and C.A.R.E. Commenting on the curriculum, Jeffrey Moore, Ed.D., Superintendent of Hunterdon Central, said, "We are very excited to partner with CGE. This program will help us focus our school culture on positive and empowering relationships, providing the best context for increasing engagement, tackling wellness concerns and helping all of our students build the foundation of a successful and fulfilling adulthood."

CGE's pilot program at Hunterdon Central is designed to improve student engagement in the learning process while also improving teacher satisfaction. The tools and unique data-driven delivery mechanism designed by CGE focuses on improving resilience to stress and anxiety in students, teachers and families.

Peg Wright, President and CEO of CGE commented, "By providing these tools and emotional skills, students and staff can optimize relationships and see positive growth." She added, "We are very excited to work with Dr. Moore and the committed staff at Hunterdon Central, as we leverage our existing array of expertise to further our motto 'people heal people.'"

About CGE:

The Center for Great Expectations provides an Uncompromised Continuum of Care across prevention and treatment of substance use and mental health disorders. Programs include: Prevention Services; Residential Treatment Centers for women and adolescents; Katy's Place, child development center; Roots to Recovery, an outpatient center; and Permanent Supportive Housing; S.T.A.R.T. program, an in-home treatment program for pregnant or parenting women with opioid use disorders, providing substance use treatment, case management and parent-infant mental health. CGE's organizational Nurtured Heart Approach© provides a safe environment for each client to benefit individually from an innovative treatment modality combining trauma-informed care and Parent-Infant Mental Health, for the best possible outcomes for both parent and child to break the intergenerational cycle of trauma, substance use, abuse and homelessness.

For information about CGE please, contact Regina Smith at rsmith@cge-nj.org or 732-247-7003, ext. 332. Please also visit www.cge-nj.org .

For information about Hunterdon Central Regional High School please contact Nancy Tucker at ntucker@hcrhs.org or 908-284-7187 or visit https://www.hcrhs.org .

Related Images

the-center-for-great-expectations.png

The Center for Great Expectations

The Center for Great Expectations provides an Uncompromised Continuum of Care across prevention and treatment of substance use and mental health disorders.

SOURCE Center for Great Expectations

Related Links

http://www.cge-nj.org

