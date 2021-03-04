Center for Lyme Action Honors Leaders at Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Lyme Action, the leading nonprofit dedicated to growing federal funding for Lyme disease, honored Members of Congress, current and former administration officials, and Lyme community leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary support in the push to cure Lyme Disease – the most prevalent vector-borne illness and the most prevalent tick-borne illness in the United States, with nearly a half million new cases estimated each year.

"Lyme is a frustrating and debilitating disease, but it's a problem we can solve," said Bonnie Crater, co-founder of the Center for Lyme Action. "Our award recipients have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in finding a cure and we are honored to have them as long-term partners in this important fight."

Receiving the Center for Lyme Action Lyme Champion Award were Sen. Angus King (I-ME), Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-ME), and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Innovation in Lyme disease has been a key focus for Center for Lyme Action partner, the Bay Area Lyme Foundation. At the annual event, Lyme Innovation awards, presented and sponsored by Bay Area Lyme Foundation, were given to dedicated public servants and private citizens who have innovated to advance collaboration and innovation in Lyme disease. The winners were:

Ms. Paula Jackson Jones , President and Co-Founder, Midcoast Lyme Disease Support and Education

, President and Co-Founder, Midcoast Lyme Disease Support and Education Dr. Maliha R. Ilias , Lyme Program Officer, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

, Lyme Program Officer, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Susanna Visser , Associate Director for Policy and Extramural Programs, Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Winner of the 2020 Lyme Innovation Award, Dr. Kristen Honey, LymeX Director with the Department of Health and Human services presented about the new LymeX Innovation Accelerator.

"Market change and innovation are needed, and LymeX is our catalyst for transformation," said Dr. Kristen Honey in video remarks.

The Center for Lyme Action's awards event builds on the momentum of 65% increase in federal funding for Lyme disease across federal agencies to $91 million. Federal funding for Lyme disease continues to be very low at $63 per patient compared with other more rare diseases. Less common diseases West Nile and Malaria have 200 times and 1800 times the amount of per patient funding.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated what Lyme patients have known for so long. Infectious disease is a major health threat," said Senator Susan Collins in video remarks. "We must continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, but we also must not lose momentum in research to combat devastating diseases like Lyme and other tick-borne diseases."

"The awards ceremony was all about thanking our supporters," Crater said. "Now we are getting back to work – spending time meeting with Members of Congress to ensure Appropriators understand the gravity of Lyme Disease and the need to fully fund the Kay Hagan Tick Act and grow research funding for Lyme."

To date, Lyme disease has been reported in every state except Hawaii and 65 countries worldwide. For more information, go to centerforlymeaction.org ; also follow on Twitter @lyme_action .

