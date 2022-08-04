Center for Neurological Studies Announces National Symposium on Traumatic Brain Injury Diagnosis and Treatment

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 2.5 million people suffer Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) annually in the United States with children, young adults and senior citizens being the most vulnerable. U. S. military veterans are a special concern with an average of 20,000 TBIs annually among active-duty military personnel over the past two decades.

Diagnosing brain injuries of any type and prescribing the proper course of treatment for them is complex, and it's critical. Diagnosing moderate TBIs (mTBI) is especially problematical because mTBIs are often confused with symptoms and side effects that may or may not actually be caused by the brain injury. Even a moderate TBI can be deadly or life altering.

Brain injuries, moderate or severe, are devastating, not just to the victims, but to their caretakers who are often their parents or children who often can't connect with the victims even while they must care for them.

Center for Neurological Studies (CNS) has been solely dedicated to TBI research and treatment since its founding more than a decade ago. On September 15, the Novi-based non-profit will gather nationally recognized experts on the subject in a virtual symposium, "Recent Advances in the Accurate Diagnosis and Treatment of Brain Injury."

The symposium will discuss all aspects of physical and mental dysfunctions caused by a TBI and the proven new technologies that can detect and treat brain injuries, even in milder cases. The symposium will provide opportunities for continuing education in the areas of Nursing, Social Work, Physicians, Health Educators and Certified Public Health.

"The diagnosis and treatment of TBIs has long been somewhat of a mystery but recent years have seen the development of incredibly sophisticated and sensitive MRI technologies capable of detecting the most minute changes we've ever seen in brain functioning and activity, even in milder cases that are typically negative on CT and conventional MRI tests," said Dr. Randall Benson, Medical Director of CNS. "The more professionals we can help to understand these technologies, and put them into practice, the better we'll be able to solve the mysteries and alleviate the pain and suffering that comes with TBIs."

That pain and suffering is very real as former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple, author of "Real Men Do Cry," will illustrate through the story of his struggles with TBIs suffered during his playing career. Hipple will speak at the symposium.

The day-long symposium is geared to medical professionals and educators and is offered for $399. Continuing Education credits are offered.For registration and information, visit www.neurologicstudies.com/webinars/mtbi-treatment.

