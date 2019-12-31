Center for State and Local Government Excellence Issues Trends to Watch for 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we usher in a new decade, the year 2020 will present both challenges and opportunities for state and local government employers looking to recruit, retain, and develop talented employees.

Recent research by the Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE) reveals key issues facing state and local government leaders in the year ahead, as well as strategies being used to manage public employee benefit programs, attract and retain a talented workforce, and provide financial security to public sector employees.

