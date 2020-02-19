Center for Talent Innovation Names Lanaya Irvin as President

Ms. Irvin comes to CTI with more than a decade of experience on Wall Street. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, she led global equity asset management, built client relationships, and oversaw multinational teams. Most recently, she was head of business development at TheSkimm, the news media company with 7 million daily subscribers.

"We are thrilled to have Lanaya Irvin take on the role of president at CTI. She brings an ideal combination of corporate leadership experience, global perspective, and passion for the issues," said Pat Fili-Krushel, CEO of CTI. "More business leaders are pledging to create workplaces that are inclusive because they are essential to business success in the 21st century. As president, Lanaya will help CTI seize this moment and equip companies with the research and practices they need."

Ms. Irvin is a recognized thought leader in diversity and inclusion. She's currently co-chair of the Human Rights Campaign's National Business Advisory Council—a forum of diversity leaders from Fortune 500 companies. Since 2013, she has sat on the board of directors for the New York City Anti-Violence Project, a nonprofit that provides counseling and advocacy to survivors of LGBTQ hate violence. She is also a founding executive member of OPEN Finance, a consortium of LGBTQ leaders advancing inclusion across Wall Street. Ms. Irvin holds an MBA from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business.

"I've witnessed firsthand the tremendous impact CTI has had on corporate policies and global talent management," said Ms. Irvin. "I look forward to deepening CTI's partnership with firms as they work to become more effective in engaging and advancing diverse talent in the workplace. I am truly excited to be part of the organization's next chapter of growth."

Center for Talent Innovation is a nonprofit think tank and advisory dedicated to helping leaders design diverse and inclusive workplaces where every person belongs. Founded in 2004, CTI has produced dozens of world-class research reports that guide businesses and are regularly cited by elite media, such as the New York Times, Harvard Business Review, and the Washington Post. Its Task Force and consulting practice serve the world's leading multinational corporations, which collectively impact millions employees around the world. For more information, visit www.talentinnovation.org.

