Center for Talent Innovation Names Sandra Rice as Senior Vice President for Outreach and Strategic Partnerships

Ms. Rice comes to CTI after more than two decades of leadership at the Emma Bowen Foundation, most recently as Senior Vice President, where she led a national recruiting program that placed more than 1,000 minority students in multiyear paid internships at leading media, PR, and technology companies—most of which converted to full-time hires. In a statement announcing her departure, her former CEO described her contribution as "inarticulable" and her presence "irreplaceable."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Sandra join our team. She brings a stellar track record as a changemaker and transformative leader," said Pat Fili-Krushel, CEO of CTI. "She will strengthen and support our partnerships with CTI's community of 80-plus Task Force members. This role is crucial because our Task Force members are the heart and soul of CTI. They support and execute our ground-breaking research on the most important issues of diversity and inclusion facing businesses today. We are very fortunate to have someone with Sandra's exceptional background."

"My most fulfilling career experiences have always focused on facilitating and accelerating the growth of others," said Ms. Rice. "Most recently, it was my privilege to serve at the forefront of an organization that develops diverse and emerging leaders for professional success.

"I'm honored to join the highly respected Center for Talent Innovation and expand on this work. Diverse and inclusive workplaces are key to creating business success and a more equitable world. I look forward to aligning with companies that are committed to this mission."

The Center for Talent Innovation is a nonprofit think tank and advisory organization dedicated to helping leaders design diverse and inclusive workplaces where every person belongs. Founded in 2004, CTI has produced dozens of world-class research reports that guide businesses and are regularly cited by elite media, such as the New York Times, Harvard Business Review, and the Washington Post. CTI's Task Force and consulting practice serve blue chip multinational corporations that collectively impact millions of employees globally. For more information, visit www.talentinnovation.org.

