Center for U.S. Policy Appoints Dr. Lynn Webster As Senior Fellow

Dr. Webster was the founder and CEO of Lifetree Medical, a multi-disciplinary pain practice. In addition, he was the cofounder of a medical research company and has worked within the biopharmaceutical industry to develop therapies for pain and substance use disorders.

Dr. Webster has written more than 300 scientific publications and abstracts. He is the author of The Painful Truth (Oxford University Press) and a co-producer of The Painful Truth documentary, both of which chronicle the lives of people with pain and make a compelling case for treating them with compassion.

As a Senior Fellow, Dr. Webster will focus on ensuring credible science, sound economics, and the rule of law underpin U.S. health and drug policy. His first initiative with CUSP will address the need to uphold individual and states' rights in executing policies to reduce substance misuse and related deaths.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Webster to the Center for U.S. Policy," Michael Barnes, Chairman of CUSP, said. "His unparalleled medical experience and policy leadership are rooted in compassion, a core value of our organization."

Dr. Webster said, "I am pleased to join the Center for U.S. Policy as Senior Fellow. I look forward to educating policy makers and the public on ways to protect health and safety while upholding individual rights and the rule of law."

Dr. Webster received his M.D. from the University of Nebraska and completed his residency at the University of Utah Medical Center.

About the Center for U.S. Policy

The Center for U.S. Policy (CUSP) is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research and education organization dedicated to enhancing Americans' health, safety, and economic opportunity. CUSP's 2021 priorities include COVID-19 re-entry; substance misuse prevention, interventions, and treatment; and U.S. economic recovery.

