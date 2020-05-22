Centerline Biomedical Appoints Key Physician Thought Leaders and Executives as Advisors

CLEVELAND, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Biomedical, Inc. (Centerline), a spinoff of Cleveland Clinic, announced the appointment of new clinical and business advisors to its already robust world-renowned team. The four new advisors bring world-class expertise and experience in healthcare innovation, hospital administration, minimally-invasive vascular surgery, clinical research, digital surgery, and small business growth. The company's Business Advisory Council and Scientific Advisory Board will help support and guide the future clinical applications and commercial introduction of its IOPS™ (Intra-Operative Positioning System) platform technology. IOPS™ is designed to improve patient outcomes by enabling enabling improved visualization of interventional devices, while enhancing patient and clinician safety by minimizing the need for fluoroscopy and the use of contrast dyes. As a result of these benefits, healthcare systems may achieve both reduced costs and improved clinical outcomes. Already FDA-cleared for interventions within the descending aorta, the technology has a robust pipeline of future applications under development.

These new advisors are committed to ensuring the full realization of the IOPS™ technology's game changing potential. Key appointments include the following:

Dr. Sean Lyden, Chief of Vascular Surgery, Cleveland Clinic; Director, VIVA Physicians; Past President of Midwestern Vascular Surgical Society

Dr. Gustavo Oderich, Chair of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery and Director of the Aortic Center, Mayo Clinic

Dr. Peter Rasmussen, Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgeon, Former Director Cerebrovascular Center, Cleveland Clinic, and Past President Society of Neurointerventional Surgery

Mr. Frank Grillo, Executive roles held at Intuitive Surgical, Kyphon and Boston Scientific

Dr. Oderich commented, "The first time I saw this technology I could not believe my own eyes. We have made significant progress in surgical devices and I firmly believe IOPS will reduce this reliance on radiation-emitting technology."

Mr. Grillo added, "It is clear the IOPS technology has the potential to be a platform solution with the potential to revolutionize interventional procedures. The Centerline team is led by an impressive management team, has exciting technology in the IOPS™ platform, and can improve patient outcomes in several large and meaningful markets."

"I'm thrilled and humbled to have these internationally recognized advisors augment our already strong group of experts," said Philip D. Rackliffe, company CEO. "We have a rare and compelling technology that can solve multiple unmet clinical needs and having forward-thinking advisors will allow us to execute even faster."

Centerline Biomedical is a Cleveland Clinic spinoff company commercializing the Intra-Operative Positioning System (IOPS™) technology — an innovative, platform-based, non-x-ray based 3D GPS-like surgical navigation technology that improves endovascular procedure efficiency and reduces radiation exposure. For more information on Centerline please visit centerlinebiomedical.com.

SOURCE Centerline Biomedical

Related Links

http://centerlinebiomedical.com

