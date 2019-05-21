Centerplate and New York State Offering Up a Heightened Dining Experience for 2019 Summer Season at Jones Beach

"We are very excited to kick off the 2019 summer season with enhanced food and beverage options that will create a more enjoyable beach experience," said George Gorman, Regional Director. "Beachgoers can expect more healthy choices, locally sourced New York foods and dietary varieties that will all be served in a quick and efficient, yet hospitable manner by the Centerplate team."

The Central Mall is the site of a newly constructed restaurant and bar that offers a wide array of menu items and now pours a full line of beverage options. The aptly named $20 million Jones Beach Boardwalk Café restores a popular dining option and historic vitality in the heart of Jones Beach.

The new and improved beachside fare features authentic local dishes, flavors and ingredients at renowned Jones Beach food venues: the Central Mall, East and West bathhouses, Zach's Bay, the new Boardwalk Café and Fields 1, 2 and 6. Centerplate has made a big push in the past few years to source ingredients from New York producers and the trend will continue this year. This year, for example, Centerplate is again partnering up with Mister Softee Soft Serve to supply the ice cream and soft-serve shakes at West Bath House, Central Mall and Field 6. New for the 2019 season, SoBol will be serving acai bowls and fresh fruit smoothies inside of the Central Mall concession.

Centerplate is also serving Taste NY-approved hot and iced coffee from Yonkers-based Double Barrel Coffee Roasters at all locations. Also, with Bridge Lane Wine, and beer offerings from Blue Point and Montauk Brewing Company, amongst others, the local ties are strong. Tasty additions this summer also include New England clam chowder, spicy crab corn chowder, and baskets of breaded buttermilk shrimp and fries.

"The newly reimagined Boardwalk Café menu includes an array of fresh seafood items and a mix of iconic Long Island products. At the café and at all dining locations here, Centerplate looks forward to welcoming Long Island beachgoers all summer long," said Wayne Duprey, Centerplate General Manager at Jones Beach State Park.

The new efforts align with Governor Cuomo's Jones Beach Revitalization Plan, which aims to expand food and recreational opportunities, restore historic and aesthetic grandeur, strengthen storm resiliency and streamline park entry, all of which improve economic development and increase visitation to the park.

Home to miles of a beautiful white-sand beach along the Atlantic Ocean, Jones Beach has averaged nearly six million visitors over the last decade and hosts the renowned Bethpage Air Show every Memorial Day weekend, 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, The Magic of Lights Spectacular each holiday season, numerous concerts at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre and many other recreational programs and services.

About New York State Parks

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees 180 state parks and 35 historic sites, which are visited by more than 62 million people annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit www.nysparks.com, connect on Facebook, or follow on Twitter.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a global leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 116 million guests each year at more than 300 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. Strategically acquired in December 2017 by world leader in Quality of Life services Sodexo, Centerplate has provided event hospitality services to more than 30 official U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls, 14 Super Bowls and 22 World Series. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

