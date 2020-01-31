Centerplate Teams Up with PepsiCo to Offer AQUAFINA in Cans on Super Bowl Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium

PepsiCo announced a target to reduce 35% of virgin plastic content across its beverage business by 2025, which equates to the elimination of 2.5 million metric tons of cumulative virgin plastic. This will be achieved by boosting recycled PET content and using more alternative materials, including offering AQUAFINA in cans at the Super Bowl.

"We can't achieve PepsiCo's vision of a world where plastics need never become waste alone. It requires partnership and pulling many levers," said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We have set ambitious sustainability targets and take pride in working with partners like Centerplate and Hard Rock Stadium, who are playing an important role in driving toward a circular economy."

Similarly, this venture is part of Centerplate's commitment to its parent company Sodexo's North American Single Use Plastics Reduction Plan that has removed single-use plastic bags and stirrers, will eliminate polystyrene foam items such as cups, lids and food containers by 2025, and shifted straws to a "by request" item that will still be available to customers who need them while moving toward more sustainable materials. This Single Use Plastics Reduction Plan is merely one step in Sodexo's global effort to reduce environmental impact, as the company will continue to research and introduce new innovations such as re-usable materials, bioplastics, and organic materials in its effort to eliminate avoidable waste going to landfills.

"We want to lead the way in providing innovative solutions for our clients and guests, especially in support of our mission, vision and values," added Centerplate Chief Executive Officer Steve Pangburn. "This is another example of a forward-looking enhancement for our team in Miami Gardens that will help us reduce our environmental impact in the months and years ahead, in support of our global mission to make it better to be there in the communities where we serve."

