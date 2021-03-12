CenterPoint Energy Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOUSTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced that its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT in the CenterPoint Energy Tower auditorium, 1111 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas. Holders of record of CenterPoint Energy common stock at the close of business on February 26, 2021 will receive notice of the meeting and will be entitled to vote.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

