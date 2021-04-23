CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1600 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $17.5000

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its Common Stock and Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Common Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1600 per share on issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2021.

Series B Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $17.5000 per share on its 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock payable on June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2021. This equates to $0.8750 per depositary share (NYSE: CNPPRB), each of which represents a 1/20th interest in a share of the Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

