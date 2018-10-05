CenterPoint Energy declares third quarter common stock dividend of $0.2775 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $11.6667

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its common stock and Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2018.

Common Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2775 per share of common stock payable on Dec. 13, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 15, 2018.

Series B Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $11.6667 per share on its 7.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock payable on Dec. 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 15, 2018. This equates to $0.5833 per depositary share (NYSE: CNPPRB), each of which represents a 1/20th interest in a share of the Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With more than 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact

Media:

Leticia Lowe

Phone 713.207.7702

Investors:

David Mordy

Phone 713.207.6500

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

