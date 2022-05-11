CenterPoint Energy issues All-Source RFP targeting renewables, thermal and demand side resources and short-term capacity

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has announced that its Indiana-based electric utility business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, is opening a new all-source request for proposals (RFP) to seek a combination of resources including renewables (wind, solar and battery storage), thermal and demand-side resources, and short-term capacity to meet the future needs of its 150,000 electric customers in southwestern Indiana.

"As we continue our electric generation resource transition, we are looking for additional resources that can contribute to our diversified portfolio to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective electric service to our customers," said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President, Generation Development.

The RFP will assist in identifying additional generation technologies that can provide fully accredited capacity no later than March 1, 2027. Later this year, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South will begin its 2022 Integrated Resource Plan, an analysis conducted every three years used to determine the best mix of generation and demand side resources to meet customers' needs over the next 20 years.

Generation technologies being sought include:

Renewables, both wind and solar along with battery storage in paired and standalone applications;

Thermal, including coal and natural gas-fired generation, hydrogen, nuclear and other resources;

Demand side and load-modifying resources, whether standalone or aggregated, capable of providing accredited capacity; and

Short-term capacity, especially in years 2023-2025.

Eligible transaction structures include power purchase agreements, asset purchases including projects in development, demand side contracts and capacity only contracts.

CenterPoint Energy Indiana South has retained 1898 & Co., a division of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., to act as its agent in managing the RFP process. The RFP documents, schedule and other RFP information can be found at http://CenterPoint2022ASRFP.rfpmanager.biz/. Please direct all questions to the 'Submit Questions' tab on the website and all other communication to [email protected].

Programs and services are operated under the brand CenterPoint Energy by Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company d/b/a CenterPoint Energy Indiana South.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events, such as the success of the RFP to identify additional generation technologies, including the amount and the timing thereof, and the timing and transition to renewable generation, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) the impact of COVID-19; (2) financial market conditions; (3) general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory and legislative decisions; (5) effects of competition; (6) weather variations; (7) changes in business plans; and (8) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, CenterPoint Energy's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of March 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

