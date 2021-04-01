CenterPoint Energy named to Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies List for 2021

HOUSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy has been recognized as one of the most responsible companies in the United States by Newsweek. For the second time, Newsweek recognized America's Most Responsible Companies based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility, sustainability and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey.

"CenterPoint Energy is focused on delivering responsibility through our commitment to leadership, sustainability, safety, diversity and inclusion in all the communities we serve," said Angila Retherford, CenterPoint Energy's Vice President, Environmental and Corporate Responsibility. "We are honored to be named one of the most responsible companies in the country, as we continue to strive to build strong communities, safely deliver reliable electricity and natural gas, and invest in a clean energy future."

The list from Newsweek and its partner Statist recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries: Automotive & Components, Capital Goods, Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities, Entertainment, Leisure & Dining, Financial, Health Care & Life Sciences, Materials, Professional Services, Real Estate & Housing, Retail, Software & Telecommunications, Technology Hardware and Travel, Transport & Logistics.

"Last year, we announced a goal to reduce operational emissions by 70 percent by 2035 and emissions attributable to natural gas usage in heating, appliances and equipment within the residential and commercial sectors by 20 to 30 percent by 2040. Our reduction goals are based on 2005 emissions. With more than 7 million electric and natural gas metered customers across eight states, we were among the first energy delivery companies to make an emissions-reduction commitment across a multi-state footprint," added Retherford.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

