CenterPoint Energy subsidiary closes on $300 million of general mortgage bonds

HOUSTON, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC (Houston Electric), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP), today closed a registered public offering of $300 million principal amount of 2.90% general mortgage bonds due July 1, 2050. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general limited liability company purposes, including capital expenditures and the repayment of a portion of Houston Electric's borrowings under the CenterPoint Energy money pool.

BofA Securities, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities served as joint book-running managers. Mischler Financial Group, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran broker dealer, served as co-manager.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those projected. The statements in this news release regarding the use of proceeds from the offering and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect actual results include (1) the impact of COVID-19, (2) financial market conditions, (3) general economic conditions (including with respect to the oil and gas industry), (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory and legislative decisions, (5) effects of competition, (6) weather variations, (7) changes in business plans and (8) other factors discussed in Houston Electric's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Houston Electric's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and Houston Electric's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A written prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Website at https://www.sec.gov/. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include energy-related services, energy efficiency and sustainability solutions, and owning and operating intrastate natural gas pipeline systems that help fund utility operations. As of March 31, 2020, the company also owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

