Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Issues Positive Preliminary Coding Decision for ReWalk Exoskeleton

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") conducted a public hearing to discuss requests for new billing codes including CMS's positive preliminary decision for ReWalk's request for a Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II Code. The preliminary decision is an important moment for exoskeleton devices, which to date, have not had a distinct HCPCS billing code for claim submissions.

HCPCS Level II codes are used primarily to identify medical products and supplies, such as durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS). These codes facilitate insurance claim submissions and processing for items described as DMEPOS. The Company participated in the HCPCS DMEPOS public hearing on June 1st to discuss the positive preliminary decision and anticipates updates on code finalization later in the year.

"This positive preliminary decision for an HCPCS code is a significant step forward. A specific HCPCS code will help break down administrative barriers and support access for all individuals with paraplegic spinal cord injury (SCI). We have seen firsthand the positive impact these devices have on the physical and mental health of those who use them, and strongly feel that individuals with SCI who meet the criteria for use should have access to these devices in their homes," said Kathryn Vaughn, PT, DPT and Director of Market Access at ReWalk Robotics.

After the HCPCS code is established, ReWalk will be able to work with payers such as Medicare, state Medicaid and private insurers to establish an appropriate payment rate and pursue coverage policies for home-use. If and when positive coverage policies are established, those who meet the inclusion criteria as established by the Food and Drug Agency (FDA) and complete the training program would have a pathway to seek a ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton for use at home. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, there are an estimated 294,000 persons in the United States living with a spinal cord injury, roughly half of which are paraplegic. At time of injury, 49% of these individuals are covered by private insurers and 35% are on Medicare of Medicaid programs. By year five post-injury, the percent who are primarily covered by Medicare and Medicaid programs rises to 55%.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the United States, Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

